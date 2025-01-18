DMK Legal Wing Conference: Sibal, Quraishi, Ram Reject 'One Nation, One Election' Pushed By The BJP Govt

Chennai: 'One nation, one election' will not benefit the states in any manner is the bottom line rather it would deprive the states of its regional importance, was the argument presented unanimously by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, and senior journalist N Ram, who attended the DMK legal wing conference that began here on Saturday.

The third state conference was inaugurated by the party's general secretary Duraimurugan at the St George's Anglo Indian School. During the panel discussion on the 'one nation, one election' Sibal said, "India is a union of states, that's the Preamble of the Constitution. Now, you've diminished the state. You are trying to destroy the basic structure of the state."

"One nation, one vote. One nation, one religion. One nation, one language. One nation, one man. One nation, one political party. That's what you are trying to do," he charged.

"You're destroying the very essence of our Republic. You're having your own cronies to support the idea without having a national debate on it or with political parties. But you want to push it down on our throats. I don't think the people of India will tolerate this. I'm sure the people of Tamil Nadu will not tolerate this," added Sibal, a Rajya Sabha member.

Asked which are the constituents of federalism at stake due to the simultaneous polls, Sibal replied it will impact the federal structure "in toto".

Every area of the federal structure will be impacted. How are we going to measure whether the state government has performed in any of the indices, like education. The problems in the (subject of) education in Tamil Nadu will be entirely different from that of Uttar Pradesh, argued Sibal.

Duraimurugan, who is also the Water Resources Minister of Tamil Nadu, said the DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin would address the event later in the evening.

N Ram, who was also a panel member, said this government which does not have the majority of its own, yet it is trying to bring in such a measure.

He pointed out the fact that the union government is in power only because they have the support of N Chandrababu Naidu's party from Andhra Pradesh.

"It won't be able to sustain if Chandrababu chooses to leave, then this government will fall. Then, there will be horse-trading as it used to be," said Ram.

S Y Quraishi said, "One of the excuses made while making the proposal is the model code of conduct, which is leading to policy paralysis and the government comes to a standstill. It is totally wrong and false." He suggested the attendees to research it for themselves.

The model code of conduct which is publicly available, stops only one thing, that is the announcement of new schemes, he added. "Why is the bright minds of the politicians get the idea for new schemes two weeks before the election. You have been in power for four years and 11 months," the former Chief Election Commissioner wondered.

He also explained how the new schemes can be announced. "Also, new schemes too can be announced like flood relief and drought after taking necessary permission from the election commission," he added.

"Hiding behind the model code of conduct is insincere. If you are really worried about the model code of conduct, why do you have to conduct the election in 5 to 7 phases. This is not at all sincere. There used to be times, 20-30 years ago. The elections were held together for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Now, you have it in different phases. The model code of conduct has extended by 22 days," said Qureshi, slamming the contradictions.

"You're not at all sincere," he said. The conference would also discuss other topics, including "Dravidian ideology and its bearing on economic transformation."