DMK Criticises Election Commission for Being Biased in Allocating Symbols to Political Parties.

Chennai: The Deputy Secretary of the Student Wing of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Ka Amutharasan, has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of having a biased attitude towards opposition parties by allocating election symbols as per their wishes.

"ECI has allocated the symbols for the Tamil Manila Congress and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhgam that those parties wished for. They are in the BJP alliance," said DMK's youth leader on Wednesday.

"But whereas ECI refused to allocate symbols that parties wished for, like Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which are in DMK alliance, even ECI refused to allocate a wish symbol for NTK (Naam Tamilar Party)," he said further.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin attacked the BJP, saying that it would show concern for people only at the time of the election. Addressing an election campaign public meeting of the DMK here, he said fuel prices have been reduced by the BJP government at the Centre because of the election.

"BJP will show concern for people only at the time of the election. Now petrol-diesel prices have been reduced, and even gas prices have also been reduced only for elections. It is the Modi government that raised the prices but they will pretend that they have nothing to do with the price hike," Stalin said.

Notably, Tamil Nadu will see voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 1 on April 19, and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. In 2019, the DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, the Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote, and the CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

CPI (M) got a seat, IML won 1 seat, and independents were elected to two seats. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.