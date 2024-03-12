LS Seat Sharing Pact with DMK: CPI(M) Bags Madurai, Dindigul and CPI Nagapattinam, Tiruppur

DMK Allots Madurai, Dindigul to CPI(M); Nagapattinam, Tiruppur to CPI for LS Polls

The seat sharing agreement between DMK and Left parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls was finalised on February 28 and the constituencies were announced today. It has been decided that CPI(M) will contest from Madurai and Dindigul and CPI from Nagapattinam and Tiruppur.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday allotted Madurai and Dindigul to the CPI(M) and Nagapattinam and Tiruppur to CPI in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The move come two weeks after the ruling party allotted two seats each to the two Left allies, that are part of the DMK-led alliance with Congress and other parties. The seat-sharing agreement between DMK and the Left parties was finally sealed on February 28.

Senior leaders of CPI(M), including state secretary K Balakrishnan, and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan and others met Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin at the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' in Chennai to finalise the seat-sharing agreement.

The ruling DMK has allotted two seats each to CPI(M), CPI and VCK, and one each to IUML, KMDK, and MDMK. The Congress has been allotted nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry while DMK will contest in 21 seats.

The KMDK nominee will contest under the DMK's rising sun symbol, bringing the ruling party's total seat count to 22 out of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Even in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Left allies were allotted two seats each. Presently, CPI(M) has MPs in Madurai and Coimbatore while CPI in Tiruppur and Nagapattinam.

