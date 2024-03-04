DMF Contractors in Chhattisgarh Paid Bribe to Officials: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday alleged that mining contractors in connection to the District Mineral Fund (DMF) in Chhattisgarh paid huge amounts of bribes to state officials for getting official work tenders.

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday alleged that mining contractors in connection to the District Mineral Fund (DMF) in Chhattisgarh paid huge amounts of bribes to state officials for getting official work tenders.

ED raided 13 locations in Chhattisgarh on March 1 and found objectionable digital and paper documents. The ED recovered a total of Rs 27 lakh in cash.

The money laundering case probe into the alleged DMF scam started after studying three FIRs registered by Chhattisgarh Police, ED sources said. Contractors and some other accused were booked on charges of siphoning off government funds in collusion with state officials and political executives.

"This case is related to corruption in the use of funds from the DMF in Chhattisgarh. The DMF is a trust funded by miners that has been set up in all districts of the state to work for the benefit of those affected by mining-related projects and activities," the ED said.

The contractors "paid huge amounts of illegal gratification to officials and political executives, which is to the tune of 25-40 per cent of the contract value", it alleged. The ED said cash used for "payment of kickbacks" was generated by the vendors using accommodation entries.

The ED said the DMF allocated to Korba district was over Rs 2,000 crore (till FY 2022-23). At the prevalent rate, the commission amount in Korba alone would be Rs 500-600 crore. Analysis of data for the whole state and quantification of proceeds of crime is underway, the ED said. (With PTI Inputs)

