DK Shivakumar Refutes Alleged Constitutional Change Remarks, Accuses BJP Of Spreading Lies

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has refuted allegations that he called for a constitutional amendment, accusing the BJP of distorting his statements and spreading misinformation. He has also stated that he will take legal action regarding the matter.

Speaking to the media outside his residence in Sadashivanagar, Shivakumar clarified, "I have never said that the Constitution should be changed. The BJP is twisting my statements. Protecting the Constitution is the fundamental right of our party."

He further criticized the BJP, saying, "Their job is to mislead people and spread false propaganda. Compared to BJP President JP Nadda, I am a more sensible politician. I have been an MLA for 36 years, and as a leader of a national party, I understand the Constitution well. They can take my name whichever way they want, but I will not back down."

Shivakumar also announced his decision to file a privilege motion against JP Nadda, alleging that the BJP is deliberately misleading the public. "I have common sense. I have only stated that the Constitution has been amended several times in the past, but I never said that it must be changed now. The BJP is misquoting me and spreading lies," he asserted.

He further accused the BJP of misusing his name, misleading the country, and being experts in creating fake news. "Several states have approached the courts regarding reservation issues. The BJP is never satisfied unless they drag the Gandhi family into their narratives. I will take the necessary legal action. Their accusations are completely false," he concluded.