DK Shivakumar Appeals to Modi to Provide Central Support for Pending Projects in Karnataka

New Delhi: Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide central support for pending projects in the State.

“I had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the Centre’s go-ahead for pending projects in Karnataka. In the course of our discussion, we highlighted the importance of this clearance for strengthening Karnataka’s economy and public welfare, which shall ultimately reflect positively on our contribution to the GDP,” said Shivkumar after the meeting.

Shivkumar called on Modi this afternoon and discussed several other issues about Karnataka.

During the day, Shivkumar also called on Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power Manohar Lal in the national capital.

Their discussions focused on key issues in the Urban Development sectors including traffic decongestion, Solid Waste Management, improving flood resilience and extension of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project.