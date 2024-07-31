DK Shivakumar Appeals to Modi to Provide Central Support for Pending Projects in Karnataka

New Delhi: Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide central support for pending projects in the State.
“I had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the Centre’s go-ahead for pending projects in Karnataka. In the course of our discussion, we highlighted the importance of this clearance for strengthening Karnataka’s economy and public welfare, which shall ultimately reflect positively on our contribution to the GDP,” said Shivkumar after the meeting.
Shivkumar called on Modi this afternoon and discussed several other issues about Karnataka.
During the day, Shivkumar also called on Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power Manohar Lal in the national capital.
Their discussions focused on key issues in the Urban Development sectors including traffic decongestion, Solid Waste Management, improving flood resilience and extension of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project.
Shivkumar also sought central assistance for the construction of flyovers to address traffic issues in Bengaluru.
Officials said that Union Minister Manohar Lal promised full support for Karnataka’s development, offering assistance in various initiatives.
The minister also promised the allocation of buses to Karnataka under the PM e-Bus Seva scheme, enhancing the state's public transportation.
“Additionally, the Union Minister stressed the importance of implementing Waste to Energy projects to revolutionize Solid Waste Management, promoting efficient and sustainable practices in the state,” officials said.
Shivakumar who came to New Delhi on Tuesday also met senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.