Diwali Turns Tragic In Delhi: Record 320 Fire Calls In 24 Hours; 3 Dead, 12 Injured

New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received 320 emergency calls on Diwali night, which is the highest in a decade as it beats the previous record of 290 calls received in 2015, officials said.
At least three people died and 12 others were injured in various firecracker-related blazes and other accidents on the night of October 31, they said.
Most of these calls were received between 6 PM on Thursday and midnight, which is 100 more than last year, which clearly shows that accidents related to the burning of firecrackers have increased this year.
Director DFS Atul Garg said that among the total incidents, serious nature was found at only three places in the capital, while the situation was brought under control immediately and remained normal in other areas.
However, he said the deaths of three people made Diwali this year a sad day for many families. “Fire incidents were reported at most of the places due to the use of firecrackers. So, I appeal to citizens to celebrate Diwali safely and immediately inform the fire service about any fire-related incident,” Garg said.
The fire department had created 14 hotspots in Delhi NCR on the occasion of Diwali, which helped in reaching the spot quickly.
Fire Accidents In Delhi-NCR
Several fire incidents were also reported in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad on Diwali night. However, due to the prompt and vigilant action of the fire department, the blaze was brought under control with no loss of life.
On Thursday night, a sudden fire broke out on the 17th floor of Eco Village First in Greater Noida West and spread to some flats on the 18th and 19th floors. The fire brigade team immediately reached the spot and managed to control the fire. However, a pet dog died tragically in the incident.
According to officials, the residents of the flat were offering prayers in the society's temple when the fire broke out.
Similar fire incidents were reported in Ghaziabad, including the Indirapuram locality. However, the fire department acted immediately, controlled the blaze on time, and evacuated people safely. Officials attributed the fire to the burning of firecrackers.
Read More