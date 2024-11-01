ETV Bharat / bharat

Diwali Turns Tragic In Delhi: Record 320 Fire Calls In 24 Hours; 3 Dead, 12 Injured

New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received 320 emergency calls on Diwali night, which is the highest in a decade as it beats the previous record of 290 calls received in 2015, officials said.

At least three people died and 12 others were injured in various firecracker-related blazes and other accidents on the night of October 31, they said.

Most of these calls were received between 6 PM on Thursday and midnight, which is 100 more than last year, which clearly shows that accidents related to the burning of firecrackers have increased this year.

Director DFS Atul Garg said that among the total incidents, serious nature was found at only three places in the capital, while the situation was brought under control immediately and remained normal in other areas.

However, he said the deaths of three people made Diwali this year a sad day for many families. “Fire incidents were reported at most of the places due to the use of firecrackers. So, I appeal to citizens to celebrate Diwali safely and immediately inform the fire service about any fire-related incident,” Garg said.

The fire department had created 14 hotspots in Delhi NCR on the occasion of Diwali, which helped in reaching the spot quickly.