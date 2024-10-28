ETV Bharat / bharat

Diwali Rush At Stations: Railways Issues Travel Advisory For Passengers

New Delhi: After stamped incident happened at Bandra Terminus where several passengers were injured while boarding on train amid heavy festival rush, Indian Railway has issued advisory for passengers to avoid rush. Perceiving heavy rush before and during the Diwali, the authorities are pulling out all stops to ensure a hassle-free and safe journey for passengers.

According to railway officials, in its advisory, railway has asked passengers to follow temporary arrangements to ensure a smooth and safer travel. The passengers are advised to arrive at least one hour before their train’s scheduled departure to avoid last-minute congestion and ensure a smooth boarding process, the railway officials said.

"The passengers are requested to plan accordingly and adhere to the new regulations for a smooth and safe travel experience during the festive period," Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway said.

The assistance is available at the "May I Help You" counters or from Railway staff stationed throughout the area to help facilitate a comfortable journey. The railway has requested passengers to adhere to these temporary measures and thank them for their cooperation to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for all.

Besides this, the railway has also imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at major stations of northern parts of India and Western and Central zones in anticipation of a heavy rush during the forthcoming festives. This step aims to manage crowding on platforms and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises.

"The restriction of sale of platform ticket is effective immediately untill November 8 during Diwali and Chhath Puja. Senior citizens and those with medical needs are exempted from these restrictions to ensure ease of travel," a senior official informed.

Holding area facilities