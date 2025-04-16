ETV Bharat / bharat

Divorce Case: SC Directs Omar Abdullah, Wife To Sit Together, Resolve Dispute

The top court has instructed Omal Abdullah and his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah, to attempt resolving their marital disputes through direct discussion.

The top court has instructed Omal Abdullah and his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah, to attempt resolving their marital disputes through direct discussion.
File Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 16, 2025 at 7:34 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah, to sit together and make an effort to resolve their matrimonial disputes. The top court was hearing a plea filed by the National Conference leader for divorce.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran was informed that the mediation process in their case had failed.

"Although the mediation in this case has failed, but purely in order to give another chance, the parties shall sit together and make an effort to resolve their disputes. Let the efforts be made within three weeks," the bench said in an order passed on April 15.

The top court, which posted the hearing on May 7, previously sought a response from Payal on her husband's plea. The Delhi High Court on December 12, 2023 dismissed Omar's plea for divorce, and said there was no merit in his appeal and upheld the 2016 family court order, which refused to grant a decree of divorce to Omar.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah, to sit together and make an effort to resolve their matrimonial disputes. The top court was hearing a plea filed by the National Conference leader for divorce.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran was informed that the mediation process in their case had failed.

"Although the mediation in this case has failed, but purely in order to give another chance, the parties shall sit together and make an effort to resolve their disputes. Let the efforts be made within three weeks," the bench said in an order passed on April 15.

The top court, which posted the hearing on May 7, previously sought a response from Payal on her husband's plea. The Delhi High Court on December 12, 2023 dismissed Omar's plea for divorce, and said there was no merit in his appeal and upheld the 2016 family court order, which refused to grant a decree of divorce to Omar.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OMAR ABDULLAH DIVORCE CASEOMAR PAYAL ABDULLAH DIVORCE CASE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.