New Delhi: "I will retire at the right time. August 2027. Subject to divine intervention". These few words Jagdeep Dhankhar said two weeks back during an event at the national capital have now assumed greater significance.

Dhankhar quit as Vice President late Monday after chairing an eventful day one of the Parliament's monsoon session in Rajya Sabha. In his resignation letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, he said he was stepping down with immediate effect to "prioritise health care". The sudden decision created a flutter in Delhi with opposition leaders saying there was far more to it than what meets the eye.

'Divine Intervention': What Dhankhar Said On July 10 About His Retirement (PTi)

Both timing and abruptness raise questions, as no Vice President in India has ever quit the office in such a manner without any obvious reasons, especially when he had presided over Rajya Sabha proceedings during the day and had his scheduled official businesses lined up for the near future.

Dhankhar is the third Vice President of India after V V Giri and R Venkataraman to resign during tenure, but Giri and Venkataraman did so to contest the presidential election. He assumed office in August 2022, and his tenure was till August 2027.

Congress points to "far deeper" reasons for this development. Its leader, Jairam Ramesh, lays out what happened on Monday in a long post on X this morning.

The decision to quit in the evening is surprising since Dhankhar, according to Ramesh, chaired the Business Advisory Committee meeting twice during the day -- first at 12.30 pm and then at 4.30 pm -- and rescheduled it for 1 pm today (July 22).

As per Ramesh, at 12:30 PM on Monday, most members, including Leader of the House JP Nadda and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju attended the meeting.

But when the BAC reassembled at 4:30 PM, neither Nadda nor Rijiju were present, according to Ramesh, who added that Dhankar was not personally informed that the two senior Ministers were not attending.

"Rightly, he took umbrage and rescheduled the BAC for today at 1 PM," Ramesh said in his post. According to him, "something very serious" happened yesterday between 1 PM and 4:30 PM to account for the deliberate absence of Nadda and Rijiju from the second BAC.