Divided By Politics, United By Simplicity: Rajasthan Congress MLA's Sister, BJP Leader's Son Tie The Knot In Low-key Affair

Kuchaman City: The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Rajasthan might be bitter opponents in the state's politics, but the wedding ceremony of Congress MLA Ramnivas Gavadia's sister who tied the knot with the son of former state BJP vice-president, Madhoram Chaudhary was a display of cordiality and simplicity.

Parbatsar MLA Gavadia's younger sister Trishala Chaudhary, who owns a cosmetic company married Pradeep, a lawyer who practices at the Rajasthan High Court, on Tuesday in a simple ceremony in Nimbadi near Makrana Tehsil which saw the groom accepting one rupee and a coconut as a token of sobriquet doing away with extravagant gifts as dowry.

It is learnt that Pradeep and Trishala had put a condition of not taking dowry in front of the family before marriage, to which the family also agreed. Pradeep and Trishala said that they got married simply to end the wasteful expenditure in the name of marriage. Its purpose is also to secure the future of every family in the society, they said. The couple believes that the marriage should be celebrated with the same joy and enthusiasm, but the unnecessary expenditure and wasteful expenditure should be stopped. The encouraging decision of the couple is being praised a lot by one and all.

The groom's father and former state BJP vice-president Madhoram Chaudhary said that his family has been a supporter of girl education from the beginning and a strong opponent of evils like dowry system, female foeticide and drug addiction. When Pradeep's marriage was discussed, he had already made it clear that he would not take dowry saying his marriage to a highly educated girl would be the biggest dowry for him.

Trishala's father Tilokaram Gavadia is a prominent businessman of Kuchaman City area. Many people including former state president of BJP Satish Poonia, Degana MLA Ajay Singh Kilak, Parbatsar MLA Ramnivas Gavadia attended the wedding.