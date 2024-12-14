Nuh: Woman Dies of Burns during Clashes between Two Groups; Tension in Village, Police Deployed

Nuh: An old dispute has flared up in Laharwadi village in Punhana police station area under Nuh district of Haryana. On Friday evening, there was heavy stone pelting between two parties in Laharwadi village. A woman died due to fire that was triggered during the dispute. In view of the tense situation, police has been deployed in the area.

The family members of the deceased woman are accusing the rival of committing murder. Whereas the people of the other party are saying that the girl died by suicide. Punhana police has registered a case under various sections in the matter and has intensified the search for the accused. At present, the police has started investigating the case by collecting evidence. The video of this fight and arson incident is also becoming increasingly viral on social media.

According to the brother of the deceased woman, during the stone pelting, the accused poured petrol on his sister and set her on fire, in which his sister was completely burnt. She died on the spot due to the burns. The deceased woman was a handicapped person. She was divorced and was living at her father's house for a long time, while the other side is calling it self-immolation. There is tension in the village after the woman's death.

On Thursday, both the parties were called to the DSP office for investigation in an old dispute. The complaining party demanded the arrest of the accused. Meanwhile, some people from the village demanded that the accused be taken back to the village. Tension increased between the two parties over this.

According to local people, when the accused party in the old Rizwan murder case came to their house in Laharwadi village in the presence of police on Friday, the victim's family protested. There was an altercation between the two parties on the issue of police not arresting the accused involved in the old case. Later, there was stone pelting when a woman died of burns.

What is the old case: On May 9, 2024, there was a fight between two parties in Laharwadi village over forcefully dumping soil in a field. Rizwan, who was injured during the dispute, died during treatment at Rohtak PGI. On the complaint given by the family, Punhana police had taken action by registering a case against 15 accused under various sections including murder.