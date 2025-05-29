Dispute Over Burial Ground Land But Two Community Members Agree to Sort Out Issues Amicably

Ramnagar: A dispute between two communities over the jurisdiction of a burial ground land led to tension in Gaujani area of ​​Ramnagar in Nainital district since Thursday morning.

Members of a particular community had dug up a land to bury the dead. The matter soon turned into a dispute. As soon as digging for the grave started, BJP workers reached there.

BJP workers objected that this place does not fall within the authorized boundary of the cemetery. They claimed that the actual cemetery land is about 200 meters away from where the burial was being done. BJP leaders demanded immediate intervention from the administration on this issue.

At that time the administration officials reached the spot and tried to pacify the situation. SDM Pramod Kumar of the administration reached the spot with a heavy police force.

He said: “There was a dispute regarding the burial of the dead body. Talks were held with both the parties. Efforts were made to keep the atmosphere calm. No party would be allowed to take any action without permission,” . -Pramod Kumar, SDM, Ramnagar said.

BJP leader Madan Joshi however told media that Gaujani area is a Hindu-dominated area. Such disputes have also happened here in the past.

In 1993, there was an agreement between the two communities that people of a particular community would bury the dead at a place fixed 200 meters away.

“This time the family of the deceased also did not want any dispute. When we talked to them, they themselves said that they did not want to bury the body here. But some people of the Waqf Board created this dispute and putting pressure,” Madan Joshi of BJP said.

BJP leader Madan Joshi further said: “we went to the spot and registered protest, so that the dispute did not escalate further. If the body had been buried here, the atmosphere could have worsened. This matter is currently in the knowledge of the administration and the government. We have sent a letter to the Chief Minister to investigate the status of the land. This land has not been demarcated yet. Until the investigation is completed, we will not allow a cemetery to be built here,” Joshi said.

Police force is deployed on the spot and the administration is alert to deal with any unpleasant situation. SSB has also been deployed to prevent the atmosphere from deteriorating.