Dispute Between Two Villages Over Temple Buffalo Reaches Police Station In Karantaka, Villagers Demand DNA Test

Davanagere: A bizarre dispute has erupted between the villagers of Kunibelakere in Harihar taluk and those from Kulagatte in Honnali taluk, Davanagere, Karnataka, over a buffalo dedicated to the village Goddess. The matter has now been brought to the police station.

In Kunibelakere, a buffalo was dedicated to the village deity, Kariyamma Devi, eight years ago. However, a week ago, this buffalo was spotted in the neighbouring village of Belakere. At the same time, another buffalo from Kulagatte village in Honnali taluk went missing. Allegedly, the villagers of Kulagatte brought a vehicle and took the buffalo to their village, claiming it as their own. Upon discovering this, the villagers of Kunibelakere asserted that the buffalo belonged to their village. This led to a heated argument between the two villages, which eventually escalated to the police station.

Complaints and Counter-Complaints: The villagers of Kunibelakere lodged a complaint with the Malebennur police station demanding the return of the buffalo, asserting that it belonged to their village. In response, villagers from Kulagatte filed a counter-complaint at the Honnali police station, claiming the buffalo as their own and seeking justice.

When the Malebennur police questioned both groups, each side insisted that the buffalo was theirs, creating confusion. There was also a dispute over the buffalo’s age, with the villagers of Kunibelakere claiming it was eight years old, while the villagers of Kulagatte insisted it was only three.

Demand for DNA Test: To resolve the issue, the police consulted a veterinarian to determine the buffalo's age. Based on its teeth, the veterinarian confirmed that the buffalo was over six years old, supporting Kunibelakere villagers' claim. Despite this, the villagers of Kulagatte refused to accept the finding, maintaining that the buffalo was theirs.

Frustrated, the villagers of Kunibelakere filed a complaint at the Malebennur police station, accusing seven individuals from Kulagatte of theft. Since the dispute remains unresolved, the villagers of Kunibelakere have requested a DNA test, pointing out that several calves born from this buffalo reside in their village.

The police have taken possession of the buffalo and temporarily placed it in the Mahaveer Gaushala in Shivamogga.

Vinayak, a resident of Kunibelakere, explained, "A fight ensued between the villagers of Kunibelakere and Kulagatte over the temple buffalo. We lodged a complaint at the Malebennur police station after the buffalo went missing and was found in Kulagatte. Now, the villagers of Kulagatte are claiming it is theirs. The case has reached the Davanagere SP's office, and we are insisting on a DNA test."

Tippesh, another villager from Kunibelakere, added, "We have lodged a complaint at the Malebennur police station regarding the buffalo. It was dedicated to Kariyamma Devi. There are still two years left before the festival in our village, and by then, the buffalo should be returned."