ETV Bharat / bharat

Disproportionate Assets Case: Special Court Directs DMK MP A Raja, Others To Appear In Person On July 23

CBI registered the case in 2015, alleging that Raja amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure as a public servant.

A file photo of DMK MP A Raja.
A file photo of DMK MP A Raja. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 17, 2025 at 5:52 PM IST

2 Min Read

Chennai: A Special CBI Court in Chennai on Monday ordered DMK MP and former Union Minister A Raja and other accused to appear in person on July 23, when charges are scheduled to be formally framed in a disproportionate assets case filed against them.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case in 2015, alleging that Raja, who currently represents the Nilgiris constituency in Parliament, had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure as a public servant.

Following a seven-year investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet in 2023 before the Special CBI Court in Chennai, naming Raja, his relative Parameshkumar, his associate Krishnamurthy, and two companies — Kovai Shelters Promoters India Pvt. Ltd. and Mangalore Tech Park Ltd. — along with their directors N Ramesh and Vijay Sadarangani as accused in the case.

According to the chargesheet, Raja allegedly accumulated assets worth Rs 5.53 crore, which the agency claims is 579 per cent more than his known income during the relevant period. Subsequently, the case was transferred from the CBI court to the Special Court for MPs and MLAs functioning within the Chennai District Collectorate campus.

In the course of proceedings, Raja had filed a petition seeking permission to submit certain documents related to his income tax filings. The CBI opposed the plea, stating that such records would already be in the possession of the accused and could be produced by him during the evidence stage, if necessary.

After hearing arguments from both sides, special judge N Venkadavarathan dismissed Raja's petition. The judge further directed that charges in the case will be framed on July 23, and all accused, including Raja, must be present in court on that date.

Also Read:

  1. DMK’s Raja Challenges Amit Shah To Debate On Fulfilled Promises
  2. Bihar Plans To Establish 100 Fast-Track Courts For Speedy Delivery Of Justice

Chennai: A Special CBI Court in Chennai on Monday ordered DMK MP and former Union Minister A Raja and other accused to appear in person on July 23, when charges are scheduled to be formally framed in a disproportionate assets case filed against them.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case in 2015, alleging that Raja, who currently represents the Nilgiris constituency in Parliament, had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure as a public servant.

Following a seven-year investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet in 2023 before the Special CBI Court in Chennai, naming Raja, his relative Parameshkumar, his associate Krishnamurthy, and two companies — Kovai Shelters Promoters India Pvt. Ltd. and Mangalore Tech Park Ltd. — along with their directors N Ramesh and Vijay Sadarangani as accused in the case.

According to the chargesheet, Raja allegedly accumulated assets worth Rs 5.53 crore, which the agency claims is 579 per cent more than his known income during the relevant period. Subsequently, the case was transferred from the CBI court to the Special Court for MPs and MLAs functioning within the Chennai District Collectorate campus.

In the course of proceedings, Raja had filed a petition seeking permission to submit certain documents related to his income tax filings. The CBI opposed the plea, stating that such records would already be in the possession of the accused and could be produced by him during the evidence stage, if necessary.

After hearing arguments from both sides, special judge N Venkadavarathan dismissed Raja's petition. The judge further directed that charges in the case will be framed on July 23, and all accused, including Raja, must be present in court on that date.

Also Read:

  1. DMK’s Raja Challenges Amit Shah To Debate On Fulfilled Promises
  2. Bihar Plans To Establish 100 Fast-Track Courts For Speedy Delivery Of Justice

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DMK MP A RAJACENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONDISPROPORTIONATE ASSETS CASECHENNAI DISTRICT COLLECTORATESPECIAL CBI COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.