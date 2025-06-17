Disproportionate Assets Case: Special Court Directs DMK MP A Raja, Others To Appear In Person On July 23

Chennai: A Special CBI Court in Chennai on Monday ordered DMK MP and former Union Minister A Raja and other accused to appear in person on July 23, when charges are scheduled to be formally framed in a disproportionate assets case filed against them.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case in 2015, alleging that Raja, who currently represents the Nilgiris constituency in Parliament, had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure as a public servant.

Following a seven-year investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet in 2023 before the Special CBI Court in Chennai, naming Raja, his relative Parameshkumar, his associate Krishnamurthy, and two companies — Kovai Shelters Promoters India Pvt. Ltd. and Mangalore Tech Park Ltd. — along with their directors N Ramesh and Vijay Sadarangani as accused in the case.

According to the chargesheet, Raja allegedly accumulated assets worth Rs 5.53 crore, which the agency claims is 579 per cent more than his known income during the relevant period. Subsequently, the case was transferred from the CBI court to the Special Court for MPs and MLAs functioning within the Chennai District Collectorate campus.

In the course of proceedings, Raja had filed a petition seeking permission to submit certain documents related to his income tax filings. The CBI opposed the plea, stating that such records would already be in the possession of the accused and could be produced by him during the evidence stage, if necessary.

After hearing arguments from both sides, special judge N Venkadavarathan dismissed Raja's petition. The judge further directed that charges in the case will be framed on July 23, and all accused, including Raja, must be present in court on that date.