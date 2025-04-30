Disproportionate Assets Case: SC Pauses Order For CBI Probe Against Chief Principal Secretary Of Kerala CM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold an order passed by the Kerala High Court directing the CBI to register an FIR against the chief principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a disproportionate assets case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan. On April 11, the Kerala High Court had ordered the CBI probe against KM Abraham on the plea filed by activist Jomon Puthenpurackal.

Today, senior advocate R Basant, appearing for K M Abraham, vehemently argued before the bench that an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act cannot be registered without mandatory sanction under Section 17A of the law. Abraham is a retired IAS officer and the CM's chief principal secretary. The bench decided to issue notice to the CBI, Kerala government and the complainant on an appeal filed by the chief principal secretary.

The high court had observed that a careful analysis of the preliminary inquiry report, other materials and Abraham's defence "prima facie indicated he possessed movable and immovable properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The high court had said that an investigation by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in the matter wouldn't "instil confidence in the public". The high court said the credibility of the enquiry by VACB was "doubtful".

The high court set aside a 2017 order of the enquiry commissioner-cum-special judge in Thiruvananthapuram, who rejected the petitioner's complaint against Abraham. The petitioner alleged Abraham, during service, acquired an apartment worth Rs 3 crore in Mumbai, another apartment worth Rs 1 crore at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram and constructed a three-storey shopping complex at Kadappakkada in Kollam district worth Rs 8 crore. These allegations were denied by Abraham.