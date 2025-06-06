Disproportionate Assets Case Against UP Cop Nargis Khan

Meerut: The Anti-Corruption team has registered a case of disproportionate assets against Uttar Pradesh Police woman inspector Nargis Khan in Meerut's Medical Police Station.
Khan is currently posted in Bareilly's Crime Branch. The investigation has revealed that Nargis, a resident of Meerut has built property with her black money not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in Uttarakhand and Delhi National Capital (NCR) Region. The Income Tax Department has identified over 26 properties, which are owned by Nargis and her husband, Suresh Yadav, whose value is estimated to be around 100 crores.
The inspector in charge of Meerut's Anti-Corruption Police Station, Durgesh Kumar, has registered a case against Inspector Nargis posted in Bareilly on the orders of the SP of Anti-Corruption, Lucknow.
Earlier, in 2021 and 2024, a charge sheet was filed against Suresh Yadav and Nargis's brother Rauf at the Kavinagar police station of Ghaziabad. Anti-corruption team is scanning the evidence found against her.
Details of properties owned by Nargis and Suresh:
A 640-yard bungalow, A 36/4, a Block in Shastri Nagar, Meerut, is in the name of Nargis Khan and Suresh Kumar Yadav, whose value is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore.
House number 4/97 in Meerut, Rakshapuram, is in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, valued at around Rs 1 crore.
A plot, B-377 in Meerut's Lohia Nagar. is in the name of Nargis Khan, whose value is estimated to be around Rs 50 lakh.
Eight shops in Lalkuti, Meerut, are in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, whose value is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore.
Five shops in Surya Nagar, Meerut, are in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, the price is estimated to be Rs 1.5 crore.
Eight shops, including Nandini Bar and Restaurant on Garh Road, Meerut are in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, whose price is estimated to be Rs 10 crore.
Nargis Khan also has luxury cars in her house worth about three crore rupees.
Three petrol and diesel tankers and 7 mobile tankers are in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, husband of the inspector, the price is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore.
Two flats in Noida are in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav and Nargis Khan, the price is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.
Just Bar in Noida Sector-18 is in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, the price is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore.
A flat in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara, in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, the price is around Rs 40 lakh.
A plot of 10,000 square yards in Gajraula town of Amroha district is in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav and Nargis Khan, whose value is estimated to be around Rs 10 crore.
A petrol pump, Maria Service Station, (Indian Oil) in Bareilly Badaun-Road Bhamora is also in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, its value is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore.
Nandani Apartment in Lucknow is in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, its value is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore.
The petrol pump Kumar Filling Station in Bareilly Mohammdi Shahjahanpur is valued at around Rs 02 crore.
A flat in Yash Apartment in Aliganj, Lucknow, in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, its value is estimated to be around Rs 80 lakh.
Nandani Farm House and Guest House of two bighas in Kanpur Dehat Tehsil-Bhognipur, in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, its value is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore. Petrol pump Nandini Fuel Center in Bhognipur, Kanpur Dehat is in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, the price is estimated to be around Rs 2.5 crore.
Two and a half bighas of land in village-Sarai, tehsil-Bhognipur, Kanpur Dehat is in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, the price is estimated to be around Rs 1.5 crore.
Two bighas of land in Nathuapur, tehsil-Bhognipur, Kanpur Dehat is also in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, the price of which is estimated to be around Rs 80 lakh.
One and a half bighas of land in Haldharpur, Kanpur Dehat is in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, the price of which is estimated to be around Rs 90 lakh.
One and a half bighas of land in Parairapur, Kanpur Dehat, in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, the price is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.
Eight bighas of land in Mohammadpur, Kanpur Dehat, in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, the price is around Rs 04 crore.
Eighteen bighas of land in Parairapur, Kanpur Dehat was purchased illegally by Nargis Khan and Suresh Kumar Yadav from a person of Scheduled Caste, in the name of a person named Sonalal, the cost is approximately Rs. 09 crores.
Sixteen bighas of land in Mohammadpur, Kanpur Dehat was purchased by Nargis Khan in the name of her sons Vedant and Suresh Kumar Yadav.