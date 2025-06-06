ETV Bharat / bharat

Disproportionate Assets Case Against UP Cop Nargis Khan

Meerut: The Anti-Corruption team has registered a case of disproportionate assets against Uttar Pradesh Police woman inspector Nargis Khan in Meerut's Medical Police Station.

Khan is currently posted in Bareilly's Crime Branch. The investigation has revealed that Nargis, a resident of Meerut has built property with her black money not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in Uttarakhand and Delhi National Capital (NCR) Region. The Income Tax Department has identified over 26 properties, which are owned by Nargis and her husband, Suresh Yadav, whose value is estimated to be around 100 crores.

The inspector in charge of Meerut's Anti-Corruption Police Station, Durgesh Kumar, has registered a case against Inspector Nargis posted in Bareilly on the orders of the SP of Anti-Corruption, Lucknow.

Earlier, in 2021 and 2024, a charge sheet was filed against Suresh Yadav and Nargis's brother Rauf at the Kavinagar police station of Ghaziabad. Anti-corruption team is scanning the evidence found against her.

Details of properties owned by Nargis and Suresh:

A 640-yard bungalow, A 36/4, a Block in Shastri Nagar, Meerut, is in the name of Nargis Khan and Suresh Kumar Yadav, whose value is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore.

House number 4/97 in Meerut, Rakshapuram, is in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, valued at around Rs 1 crore.

A plot, B-377 in Meerut's Lohia Nagar. is in the name of Nargis Khan, whose value is estimated to be around Rs 50 lakh.

Eight shops in Lalkuti, Meerut, are in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, whose value is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore.

Five shops in Surya Nagar, Meerut, are in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, the price is estimated to be Rs 1.5 crore.

Eight shops, including Nandini Bar and Restaurant on Garh Road, Meerut are in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, whose price is estimated to be Rs 10 crore.

Nargis Khan also has luxury cars in her house worth about three crore rupees.

Three petrol and diesel tankers and 7 mobile tankers are in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, husband of the inspector, the price is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore.

Two flats in Noida are in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav and Nargis Khan, the price is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.

Just Bar in Noida Sector-18 is in the name of Suresh Kumar Yadav, the price is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore.