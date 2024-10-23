ETV Bharat / bharat

Dismantle the Terror Ecosystem, J&K LG Manoj Sinha Orders Tightened Security For Key Projects

The LG's directions come after a militant attack in Ganderbal which left seven workers including a doctor dead.

LG Manoj Sinha chairs a security review meeting after the Ganderbal attack on Tuesday
LG Manoj Sinha chairs a security review meeting after the Ganderbal attack on Tuesday (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a security review meeting at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday, focusing on tightening security in the Kashmir division. He directed police officials to implement stringent measures to fortify the security grid around critical infrastructure projects.

A J&K Administration spokesperson said the meeting included key officials such as Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Principal Secretary for the Home Department Chandraker Bharti, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, CID Nitish Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Dr. Mandeep Bhandari, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, and other senior police officers.

Sinha stressed the importance of securing infrastructure projects and construction camps to protect workers. He called for regular coordination meetings between law enforcement and project implementation agencies to ensure effective security protocols.

The lieutenant governor directed police to conduct security audits of key projects, maintain 24-hour checkpoints at strategic points, and intensify night patrols and area surveillance. He also called for a strong security and intelligence network and coordinated operations with the army and other security agencies to combat terrorism.

"The entire terror ecosystem, including those aiding and abetting terrorists, must be completely dismantled," Sinha said, according to the spokesperson.

