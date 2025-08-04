With 'Dishom Guru' Shibu Soren's Death, Jharkhand Loses Pivot Of Mahajani Movement

Hyderabad: Shibu Soren is no more. The 'Dishom Guru' (Teacher of the country in Santhali language), as he was popularly known, played a major role in Jharkhand's political journey. Soren breathed his last at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, his son and current Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Monday morning in a post on X.

The senior Soren's leadership and pivotal role in the broader Jharkhand movement, particularly against the Mahajani system of moneylenders, have made a mark in the state's history.

The former three-time Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch made a significant contribution to the party's presence in the Santhal belt. He made Dumka his base of operations, winning this seat eight times.

Personal life

Born on January 11, 1944, in Nemhra village in Hazaribagh, Soren's father, Somlang, a school teacher, was murdered in the 1960s. He was inclined towards social service and welfare of the tribal society from a young age. He constituted the Santhal Sudhav Samaj and, in the late 1960s, set up an ashram at Tundi block in Dhanbad district to take up the cause of the poor, opposing non-tribal 'outsiders'.

Soren's entry into politics started way back in 1971 when he was appointed as the JMM general secretary. This was followed by subsequent entries into the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, followed by a berth in the Union cabinet and his resignation. He was found guilty of the kidnapping and murder of his former personal secretary and was jailed. Also, he survived an attempt on his life.

Shibu Soren's political timeline

1971: Soren was appointed as JMM general secretary

1980: Soren's maiden entry into Lok Sabha. Elected to the 7th Lok Sabha from Dumka constituency

1986: Appointed as JMM president

1989: Re-elected to 9th Lok Sabha (2nd term)

1991: Re-elected to 10th Lok Sabha (3rd term)

1996: Re-elected to 11th Lok Sabha (4th term). Appointed as leader of JMM parliamentary party

1998-2001: Elected to Rajya Sabha

2002: Re-elected to 13th Lok Sabha (5th term)

2004: Re-elected to 14th Lok Sabha ( 6th term)

2004: Appointed as Union Cabinet Minister, Coal and Mines in May 2024

2004: In July 2024, Soren resigned from Union Council of Ministers

2005: Appointed as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on March 2, 2005, after no party secured a majority in the Assembly elections. However, he had to resign within 10 days due to the lack of a majority.

2006: Re-inducted into the Union Cabinet, serving as coal minister from January 29, 2006, to November 28.

2006: Resigned from Union Council of Ministers on November 29, 2006 after being found guilty in a 12-year-old case involving the kidnapping and murder of his former personal secretary Shashinath Jha. It was alleged that Jha was kidnapped from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on May 22, 1994, and killed in Ranchi.

2007: Survived an assassination attempt after bombs were hurled at his convoy while he was being escorted to the jail in Dumka on June 25.

2008: JMM withdrew support from the Koda government and formed a government independently. Soren took oath as Chief Minister on August 27, 2008, but had to resign on January 12, 2009, as he was not an MLA and needed to get elected within six months. He contested the bye-elections for the Tamar seat but was defeated by Gopal Krishna Patar of the Jharkhand Party.

2008: Appointed as leader, JMM parliamentary party, Lok Sabha.

2009: Re-elected to 15th Lok Sabha (7th term). On August 31, he was appointed as member, Standing Committee on Coal and Steel and member, Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament on September 23.

2010: He was sworn in as the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 30, 2009 but resigned on May 30, 2010 after failing to obtain coalition support from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

2014: He was re-elected to 16th Lok Sabha (8th term) from Dumka by defeating BJP's Sunil Soren by a margin of 39030 votes. He was appointed as member, Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution on October 7.

2019: He was defeated by Sunil Soren in the 2019 elections by 47,590 votes.

2020: He took oath as a Rajya Sabha member during the opening day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Health complications