'Disheartening To Learn Of Nomination Rejection': Mehbooba Mufti Demands ECI Explanation for Barkati's Disqualification

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday called on the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide a public explanation for the rejection of Sarjan Barkati's nomination form. The appeal comes amidst a growing wave of emotional support and public outcry.

In a heartfelt post on X, Mehbooba Mufti shared a poignant video showing Barkati's daughter in tears, conveying the deep distress felt by the family. "Sorry to hear about the rejection of the assembly nomination form of Sarjan Barkati from Zainpora," Mehbooba wrote. She underscored that democracy flourishes on the free exchange of ideas and stressed that everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in the electoral process.

Sarjan Barkati, a prominent cleric and political figure from Zainapora in the Shopian district, found his candidacy disqualified during the nomination scrutiny process. Barkati's disqualification has sparked controversy and concern, particularly given his high profile and the emotional response from his family.

Earlier in the day, officials confirmed that the candidatures of at least 26 candidates, including Barkati, had been rejected out of 280 initial filings for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Of these, 168 nominations were accepted, while 26 were turned down. The scrutiny of additional nomination forms is ongoing.

The rejection of Barkati's nomination has added to the tension surrounding the elections, with social activist Aadil Nazir, who accompanied Barkati's daughter Sugra to file the papers, announcing plans to challenge the decision in court.

The first phase of the assembly elections is set to take place on September 18, covering 24 seats, including 16 in South Kashmir and 8 in the Jammu region.