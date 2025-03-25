ETV Bharat / bharat

Disha Salian Case: Father Seeks FIR Against Aaditya Thackeray And Others

In a complaint to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Disha Salian's father is demanding the registration of a case against Aaditya Thackeray.

In a complaint to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Disha Salian's father is demanding the registration of a case against Aaditya Thackeray.
File photo: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 4:04 PM IST

Mumbai: Satish Salian, father of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, on Tuesday, submitted a complaint to the Joint Commissioner of Police demanding the registration of a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and others in connection with his daughter's death in 2020.

Salian visited the office of the joint commissioner of police (crime) in south Mumbai accompanied by his lawyer, days after he moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter and former manager of actor Sushant Rajput in June 2020.

The HC petition stated that "Disha was raped and murdered, and there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons". The petition demanded the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and transferring the probe to the CBI.

The petition will likely come up for hearing in the first week of April. Aaditya Thackeray had said he would respond to the allegations in court. "I am expecting justice for my daughter," Satish Salian told reporters after submitting a written complaint to the JCP.

"I won't speak now. I am feeling dizzy," he said. His lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, said a written complaint was submitted to the Mumbai Police demanding the registration of a case against Aaditya Thackeray and others.

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad, six days before Bollywood star Rajput allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Bandra.

Mumbai: Satish Salian, father of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, on Tuesday, submitted a complaint to the Joint Commissioner of Police demanding the registration of a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and others in connection with his daughter's death in 2020.

Salian visited the office of the joint commissioner of police (crime) in south Mumbai accompanied by his lawyer, days after he moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter and former manager of actor Sushant Rajput in June 2020.

The HC petition stated that "Disha was raped and murdered, and there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons". The petition demanded the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and transferring the probe to the CBI.

The petition will likely come up for hearing in the first week of April. Aaditya Thackeray had said he would respond to the allegations in court. "I am expecting justice for my daughter," Satish Salian told reporters after submitting a written complaint to the JCP.

"I won't speak now. I am feeling dizzy," he said. His lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, said a written complaint was submitted to the Mumbai Police demanding the registration of a case against Aaditya Thackeray and others.

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad, six days before Bollywood star Rajput allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Bandra.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIR AGAINST AADITYA THACKERAYAADITYA THACKERAY DISHA SALIANSUSHANT SINGH RAJPUTDISHA SALIAN CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.