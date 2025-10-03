ETV Bharat / bharat

'Disgrace': BJP Condemns Rahul Gandhi For 'Attack On Democracy' Remarks In Colombia

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "attack on democracy" in India remarks at a seminar in Colombia, accusing him of making baseless claims about the country to "degrade" its stature on foreign soil.

It also flayed Gandhi over his remarks that "British could kill our freedom fighters but our freedom fighters would not act violently against them", and accused him of insulting the country's "martyrs", citing the names of Mangal Pandey, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and other revolutionaries.

The BJP alleged that Gandhi keeps making comments "against India" out of his "desperation" to gain power, and advised the Congress leader to understand that his party will suffer more losses in elections if he continues to "insult" the country.

Speaking at the EIA University in Medellin, Colombia, on Wednesday, Gandhi said there is a lot that India can offer to the world in terms of its traditions, way of thinking, information technology, engineering capability and healthcare system.

"So, I am very optimistic about India. But at the same time, there are also fault lines within the Indian structure. There are risks which India has to overcome," Gandhi said when asked for his views about India.

Asked to elaborate on the risks that he sees, the Congress leader said, "The single biggest risk is the attack on democracy which is taking place in India. Because India has multiple religions, multiple traditions, multiple languages. India actually is a conversation between all its people."

"And, different traditions, different religions and different ideas require space. And the best method for creating that space is the democratic system. Currently, there is a wholesale attack on the democratic system in India. So that's the risk," Gandhi said.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said the other big risk is the different conceptions in different parts of the country.

"Some 16-17 different languages, different religions. So, allowing these different traditions to thrive, giving them space to express themselves is very important for a country like India. We can't do what China does, which is suppress people and run an authoritarian system," Gandhi said. "Our design will just not accept that," he asserted.

Reacting to Gandhi's remarks, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said there is "complete" democracy in India where people are free. He condemned the Congress leader for "shamefully insulting" the country with his remarks in Colombia.

"Rahul Gandhi says all sorts of baseless and shameless things against India in India and when he goes abroad, he says there is no freedom of speech in the country," the former Union minister told reporters here.

Flaying the Congress leader, Prasad said, "You level a barrage of false accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, roaming all over India. So, democracy has given you the right to abuse people in India. And, you're saying there's no democracy here." Prasad alleged that Gandhi keeps speaking against India because his party's support base is shrinking and he is desperate to gain power.

"The problem with Rahul Gandhi is that they (Congress) don't get votes. He wants power," Prasad said. "If you insult India going abroad, people will not make you win even those seats that you have got. You must know this," the senior BJP leader added.