ETV Bharat / bharat

Waqf, UCC, 'Disempowerment' On Agenda As Talks Underway For Joint Muslim Grouping

(From the left) Noted Islamic scholar from Kashmir Maulana Rehmatullah Qasmi, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Chief Maulana Mahmood Madani during a recent meeting in New Delhi. ( X@mirwaizmanzil )

Srinagar: A collective of Parliamentarians, Muslim religious leaders and 'secular' political parties is in the making to resist the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and the 'disempowerment' of Muslims in India.

Led by Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the plan was discussed with several key leaders, Ulemas (clerics), politicians and civil society representatives during a series of closed-door meetings in New Delhi.

The meetings included a crucial one between Mirwaiz and Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, the National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, signalling a rare cross solidarity.

The 90-minute meeting between Mirwaz and Mehdi was part of the ongoing efforts to bring key politicians, Ulemas and representatives on a common platform to confront challenges faced by the community.

Mirwaiz, who has scaled down separatist activities four years after his release from house arrest in 2023, has embarked on an outreach with Muslim leaders, civil society and politicians in the national capital over the last few weeks.

The influential 53-year-old held a series of closed-door meetings with key leaders including top brass from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and others to chalk out a joint grouping.

Sources privy to the meetings confirmed that discussions revolved around forging an alliance with a common agenda to address the broader issues of the Muslim community. They said that Mirwaiz is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh in the coming days where, apart from meeting key leaders, he will also visit Darul Uloom Deoband, the largest Islamic seminary in the country.

“A few common issues have been chalked out where the understanding can be built,” a source told ETV Bharat. “A grouping of politicians, Ulemas and political parties who in principle believe in collective existence of all communities are being taken on board for building an understanding on issues faced by Muslims, particularly their disempowerment.”

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 introduced in the Parliament in August 2024 seeks to amend the Waqf Act 1995. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre argues that the bill is aimed at addressing the issues and challenges in regulating, registration process and managing Waqf properties and administration.