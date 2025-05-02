ETV Bharat / bharat

CWC To Discuss Pahalgam Attack, Caste Census

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP and party MP Rahul Gandhi, party Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal observe two minutes of silence for the victims of Pahalgam terror attack ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Congress' highest decision-making body CWC will on Friday evening deliberate on the situation arising out of the Pahalgam terror attack and the caste census announced by the Centre.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh told reporters on Thursday that the entire Congress Working Committee (CWC) would sit and discuss the two crucial issues before the country.

Sources said the CWC is likely to pass resolutions seeking concrete action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and for allocating funds to get the caste census conducted soon as part of the national census exercise.

It is also likely to demand that there should be a constitutional amendment and the 50 per cent cap on reservations be removed. The CWC is also expected to urge the government to implement Article 15(5), which pertains to reservations in private educational institutions.

The CWC meeting would be held at the party's 24, Akbar Road headquarters here at 4 PM. The meeting comes just two days after the Centre announced that caste enumeration will be part of the next population census, with the inclusion of caste details for the first time since independence.