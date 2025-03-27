ETV Bharat / bharat

Discussion On Duplication Of Voter ID Numbers Not Being Held Despite Assurance: TMC MPs

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs on Thursday accused the government of ignoring the demand for a discussion on the issue of duplication of voter ID numbers in Parliament, saying the matter goes to "the very heart of our democracy".

The TMC, which had furnished a list of voter ID cards from different states with the same EPIC number, along with some other opposition parties has been seeking a debate on the issue in both Houses of Parliament.

Talking to reporters in Parliament complex, TMC's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose said her party as well as several other opposition parties have been giving notices seeking a discussion on the issue.

Stressing that it was a serious matter which needed to be discussed by Parliament, she said, "For the last few days, we have been giving notices demanding a discussion on the issue of duplicate EPIC cards. The government has assured us that they will allow a discussion. The Chairman has assured us he will allow a discussion... But every day, on some pretext or the other, this discussion is not allowed".

"When you have already signalled your willingness to have a discussion on duplicate EPIC cards, why is the discussion not being allowed?" she said, asserting that the issue goes to "the very heart of our democracy".

"It is about a clean and fair electoral roll, and, therefore, a clean and fair poll. It concerns every voter, citizen, and entire nation," she said.

Ghose said opposition parties are on board over the demand for a discussion, and said, "on some pretext or other the discussion is not being allowed".