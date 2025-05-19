Discrimination Among Judges Violates Right To Equality, All HC Judges Entitled To Full pension: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that all High Court judges, including additional judges, will be entitled to full pension and retirement benefits, observing the discrimination among judges based on the timing of their appointment or their designation violates the principle of right to equality.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih pronounced the judgment. The top court had reserved the judgment in January on the pleas including 'In Re Re-fixation Of Pension Considering Service Period in District Judiciary and High Court'. It observed that there is a disparity in the payment of pensions to high court judges on several grounds, including whether a judge was permanent or an additional judge at the time of retirement.

On Monday, the CJI, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench, observed that denial of full pension and retirement benefits would amount to a violation of the right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution. The bench said full pension would be paid to all irrespective of when they were appointed and whether they retired as additional judges or were later made permanent.

The bench said discriminating among judges based on the timing of their appointment or their designation violates the right to equality. “We hold any discrimination among (high court) judges for terminal benefits after retirement will be violative of Article 14. Thus, we hold all the high court judges irrespective of when they entered and thus entitled to a full pension,” it said.

The bench said families of deceased additional high court judges are also entitled to the same pension and retirement benefits as families of permanent judges. The bench said it has examined Article 200 of the Constitution which pertained to pension payable to retired high court judges. The bench made it clear that there shall be no distinction between the judges who were elevated from the Bar and those who came from the district judiciary. The bench said those covered under the new pension scheme will also get the same pension.

“We also hold the high court judges who retired as additional judges will get full pension and any distinction between judges and additional judges will be doing to violence to the condition,” the bench said. “The Union (of India) shall pay a full pension of 13.50 lakh per annum to judges of the high courts, including additional judges,” it said. The detailed judgment on the matter will be uploaded later in the day.