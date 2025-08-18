ETV Bharat / bharat

Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence Busts Illicit Mephedrone Manufacturing Factory

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers arrested seven persons in connection with the illicit drug manufacturing factory in Bhopal and seized 61.2 kg Mephedrone.

Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence Busts Illicit Mephedrone Manufacturing Factory
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 18, 2025 at 7:14 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers busted illicit drug manufacturing factory in Bhopal and seized 61.2 kg Mephedrone worth Rs 92 crore and arrested seven persons. Acting on a specific intelligence, DRI officers coordinated an operation code-named "Operation Crystal Break" and busted a clandestine Mephedrone manufacturing facility.

The Surat and Mumbai police also supported DRI during this operation DRI carried out raids spanning multiple locations across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, and apprehended seven key operatives of the syndicate. On August 16, a search of the illegal manufacturing facility at Gram-Jagdishpur (Islamnagar), Huzur-Tehsil, District-Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, led to the recovery and seizure of 61.20 kg of Mephedrone (in liquid form) valued at Rs 92 crore in the illicit market.

In addition, 541.53 kg of raw materials, including Methylene Dichloride, Acetone, Monomethylamine (MMA), Hydrochloric Acid (HCL), and 2-Bromo, along with a complete set of processing equipment, were seized.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that funds were being transferred from Surat and Mumbai to Bhopal via hawala channels. All seven arrested persons have admitted to their respective roles in the clandestine manufacturing of Mephedrone on the directions of an overseas operator and kingpin of Mephedrone network in India.

Mephedrone, a psychotropic substance listed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. It poses a grave menace to society as it has psychoactive properties and is believed to bring about effects similar to the use of cocaine and amphetamine.

Also Read

  1. Passenger Held With Rs 40 Cr Cocaine Hidden In Comic Books At Bengaluru Airport
  2. DRI Seizes Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 13.18 Crore At Mumbai Port, One Held

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers busted illicit drug manufacturing factory in Bhopal and seized 61.2 kg Mephedrone worth Rs 92 crore and arrested seven persons. Acting on a specific intelligence, DRI officers coordinated an operation code-named "Operation Crystal Break" and busted a clandestine Mephedrone manufacturing facility.

The Surat and Mumbai police also supported DRI during this operation DRI carried out raids spanning multiple locations across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, and apprehended seven key operatives of the syndicate. On August 16, a search of the illegal manufacturing facility at Gram-Jagdishpur (Islamnagar), Huzur-Tehsil, District-Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, led to the recovery and seizure of 61.20 kg of Mephedrone (in liquid form) valued at Rs 92 crore in the illicit market.

In addition, 541.53 kg of raw materials, including Methylene Dichloride, Acetone, Monomethylamine (MMA), Hydrochloric Acid (HCL), and 2-Bromo, along with a complete set of processing equipment, were seized.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that funds were being transferred from Surat and Mumbai to Bhopal via hawala channels. All seven arrested persons have admitted to their respective roles in the clandestine manufacturing of Mephedrone on the directions of an overseas operator and kingpin of Mephedrone network in India.

Mephedrone, a psychotropic substance listed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. It poses a grave menace to society as it has psychoactive properties and is believed to bring about effects similar to the use of cocaine and amphetamine.

Also Read

  1. Passenger Held With Rs 40 Cr Cocaine Hidden In Comic Books At Bengaluru Airport
  2. DRI Seizes Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 13.18 Crore At Mumbai Port, One Held

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DRIDRUG MANUFACTURING FACTORYDRUGFACTORY IN BHOPALDIRECTORATE OF REVENUE INTELLIGENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.