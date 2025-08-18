Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence Busts Illicit Mephedrone Manufacturing Factory

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers busted illicit drug manufacturing factory in Bhopal and seized 61.2 kg Mephedrone worth Rs 92 crore and arrested seven persons. Acting on a specific intelligence, DRI officers coordinated an operation code-named "Operation Crystal Break" and busted a clandestine Mephedrone manufacturing facility.

The Surat and Mumbai police also supported DRI during this operation DRI carried out raids spanning multiple locations across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, and apprehended seven key operatives of the syndicate. On August 16, a search of the illegal manufacturing facility at Gram-Jagdishpur (Islamnagar), Huzur-Tehsil, District-Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, led to the recovery and seizure of 61.20 kg of Mephedrone (in liquid form) valued at Rs 92 crore in the illicit market.

In addition, 541.53 kg of raw materials, including Methylene Dichloride, Acetone, Monomethylamine (MMA), Hydrochloric Acid (HCL), and 2-Bromo, along with a complete set of processing equipment, were seized.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that funds were being transferred from Surat and Mumbai to Bhopal via hawala channels. All seven arrested persons have admitted to their respective roles in the clandestine manufacturing of Mephedrone on the directions of an overseas operator and kingpin of Mephedrone network in India.

Mephedrone, a psychotropic substance listed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. It poses a grave menace to society as it has psychoactive properties and is believed to bring about effects similar to the use of cocaine and amphetamine.

