Directorate General Of Shipping Issues Safety Advisory For Seafarers

By Gautam Debroay

New Delhi: Shocked over the deaths of two Indian seafarers in Ulsan Anchorage (South Korea) and Port Said (Egypt), the Directorate General of Shipping, Capt Harinder Singh, has issued a safety advisory to all stakeholders stressing strict adherence to Regulation V/23 of Safety Of Life At Sea (SOLAS) and a safety protocols for pilot ladder, gangway and service boat operations.

The advisory, a copy of which has been seen by ETV Bharat, underscores the importance of risk assessment, coordination and mandatory use of PPE, especially life jackets. The seafarers died while disembarking from vessels into a service boat via combination ladders. Ship owners, ship operators, ship managers and ship masters have been urged to review and enhance their safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

"Personnel transfers using a passenger transfer basket, pilot ladder, gangway or combination ladder to/from a service launch or a barge are high-risk operations and compliance with safe work procedures is of paramount importance to avoid fatal consequences, loss of lives and damages, etc,” the advisory states.

Incident at Ulsan Anchorage

On May 24, 2024, one of the seafarers signing off from a Singapore-flagged vessel prepared to disembark through the starboard combination ladder at Ulsan Anchorage (South Korea).

While the seafarer descended through the ladder and reached the pilot ladder, the service boat attempted to come alongside, but rough seas and heavy swells hindered proper alignment with the pilot ladder. Despite these conditions, the transfer continued. While attempting to disembark from the service boat, the seafarer lost his grip on the pilot ladder and fell into the sea.

Though the seafarer could initially grab a lifebuoy and rope deployed by the crew, panic and exhaustion caused him to lose his hold, and he was swept away by the strong current. The service boat was unable to rescue him due to the rough sea. He was later retrieved by the Korea Coast Guard, who took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Incident at Port Said

On February 15, 2025, a seafarer disembarking from a Gabon-lagged vessel onto a service boat via a combination ladder lost his balance when the boat suddenly swung away from the ship's side due to strong waves and fell into the water at Port Said (Egypt).

Despite best efforts, including throwing lifebuoys, lowering the gangway, and deploying a lifeboat, the seafarer could not be saved as he drifted toward the aft of the vessel and eventually disappeared. The service boat, which had been tracking him, later reported losing contact, leading to a tragic outcome.

The Findings

Both incidents exposed significant lapses in adhering to critical safety procedures during disembarkation, resulting in seafarers falling into the sea.

In the first case, the prevailing sea conditions were not properly assessed. The rough sea led to a misalignment between the pilot ladder and the service boat, creating a highly unsafe environment for personnel transfer. Despite the visible risk posed by strong swells, the operation continued without implementing any safety interventions. The disembarking seafarer, who was not wearing appropriate PPE, lost his grip and fell into the water.

In the second incident, similar rough sea and swell conditions caused the service boat to swing away at a critical moment during the transfer. This sudden movement disrupted the seafarer's balance, resulting in him falling into the sea.

According to the findings in both cases, poor coordination and a lack of preventive action in response to adverse sea conditions played a direct role.

"These incidents highlight the dangers associated with rough seas and several systemic safety failures, including inadequate risk assessment, insufficient awareness of environmental conditions, failure to follow established safety protocols and improper use of PPE. They emphasise the urgent need for stronger safety measures, including proactive planning, better coordination between ship and service boat crews and comprehensive training tailored to transfer operations in varying sea conditions. It is equally important that service boat operators remain fully aware of and responsive to sea conditions during such operations. The first incident occurred in daylight, while the second occurred at dawn, drawing attention to the additional risk posed by poor visibility. In such cases, proper illumination of the pilot ladder is critical to ensuring safe disembarkation," the advisory stated.

Safety Recommendations

According to the safety advisory, all passenger and pilot transfers should be conducted with safety as the primary concern and only in calm weather conditions.

"Port safety officers must verify that all craft crews are properly briefed, trained and experienced for such operations. The Code of Safe Working Practices may be used as a guiding reference for compliance. Service launch operators should regularly review their procedures to include adequate handholds for safe transfers, availability of life jackets for all personnel, effective communication devices and reliable survivor recovery arrangements. It is hereby emphasised that any attempt by the ship owners/ ship managers/ RPSL agencies/ port authorities/ ship masters/ pilots/ seafarers to carry out passenger and pilot transfer operations in unfavorable weather conditions without proper safeguards will be considered as a serious violation of safety requirements and necessary penal action shall be initiated against the persons involved by the provisions of the Merchant Shipping Act," the safety advisory stated.

To enhance personnel safety during transfers to and from ships, it is strongly recommended that all pilots and transferring seafarers be equipped with GPS-enabled Personal Locator Beacons (PLBs).

"These devices serve as vital emergency tracking tools that can significantly expedite search and rescue efforts in the event of a fall overboard or any other incident during transfer operations. The real-time location capability of GPS PLBs ensures immediate identification of the distressed individual's position, improving survival chances and response efficiency," the safety advisory added.

According to the safety advisory, ship masters should carry out regular safety drills to familiarise the crew in stopping the operations, responding to an emergency during passenger or pilot transfers.

"Fresh risk assessment is to be carried out if there are any changes in conditions prevailing at the time of planning of operation. Inculcate the habit of use of wearing PPE during transfer, whether for going ashore or signing off from a vessel," the advisory stated.