Direct Train Services From Delhi To Kashmir To Help Traders, People

New Delhi: Indian Railways ambitious project to provide direct train services from Delhi to Kashmir (Srinagar) is likely to start soon and it would benefit the people and traders, a Railway official said here on Tuesday.

Besides this, it will boost the tourism of the region, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways told ETV Bharat.

Talking about the benefits of the rail connectivity in the region, Upadhyay asserted that it would help traders once the railways comes to the region. The train service will provide shortest time to reach destination to deliver goods.

Emphasising on speedy delivery of service, the CPRO said with the Railway connectivity to Kashmir, it would ensure timely delivery.

The official said, "It would be cost effective as compared to road transport, besides ensuring safety and security. Most of the time, we have seen road transport take much time to reach at the destination but train will cut short that extra time."

Another Senior Railway official said with this it will ensure weather connectivity as due to the terrain because of the bad weather sometimes it becomes difficult for reaching the destination through road.

It will also be environmental friendly as it will significantly reduce carbon emissions, the official added. Echoing similar sentiments, another official said the staring of the trains service is likely to boost development of the region.

He emphasised it will ensure overall development of the region. "It will also boost the development of the Jammu and Kashmir. Traders will be able to book parcel bogues to transport their goods at cheap cost that will help to save their money and people will also get low cost fruits and other things which will help both of them," the official noted.