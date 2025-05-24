Dipankar Bhattacharya Questions PM Modi’s Silence On Trump’s Ceasefire Claim After Pahalgam Attack

Dhanbad: Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation's National General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Pahalgam terror attack and 'Operation Sindoor'. He has also questioned PM Modi's silence on US President Donald Trump's ceasefire claim.

Speaking to the media at Dhanbad Circuit House on Saturday, Dipankar Bhattacharya said that the Pahalgam incident took place on April 22, and today is May 24. One month has passed since the terror attack. After such a big terror incident, PM Modi did not go to Pahalgam, but went to Madhubani in Bihar, where he said that the terrorists will be punished.

He said that regarding 'Operation Sindoor', PM Modi had said that this operation is going on so that the victim families get justice. One month has passed since the incident. Now, three-four big questions are being raised. "The terrorists are still out of reach. We want to know how they will be punished. 'Operation Sindoor' suddenly stopped. US President Trump is claiming all over the world that this ceasefire has happened at the behest of America. PM Modi was keeping mum on Trump's statement, but he should disclose what the matter is."

'Why was no initiative taken for the safety of tourists?'

Dipankar Bhattacharya stated that Kashmir has the highest deployment of military and paramilitary forces, with personnel stationed at nearly every nook and corner. Despite more than 2,000 tourists being present at the tourist spot, it is surprising that not a single police officer was seen there. There appeared to be no visible security system in place.

On April 7-8, Home Minister Amit Shah himself went to take stock of Kashmir. While returning after taking stock of the situation, he said that everything is fine. PM Modi was supposed to visit Kashmir on April 19, but suddenly, his visit was cancelled. Perhaps the government must have had such information and apprehension. If there was any information and apprehension, then the bigger question that arises is why no initiative was taken for the safety of 2,000 tourists?

'India needs to speak on America'

He said that America is constantly making announcements about India. America said that the Indian government imposes a lot of tariffs. On which the Indian government reduced its tariffs. This has a direct impact on our trade. If India reduces tariffs, more American goods will be sold in India. This is a matter related to the economy and international trade, the Indian government needs to speak on this.

CPI(ML) General Secretary said that Prime Minister Modi is considered highly successful in foreign policy and is well-known across the world. He is seen embracing major global leaders. However, after the Pahalgam incident and the launch of 'Operation Sindoor', India appeared completely isolated, with no country coming forward to support it. This raises serious questions about the effectiveness of both the foreign policy and national security policy. Both are currently under intense scrutiny and doubt.

‘BJP did not take action against minister for a controversial remark’

He said that initially, the army’s operation was well-received by the public. Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh were speaking about the army’s action. However, a BJP minister made a derogatory remark about Sofia Qureshi, and no action was taken against him.

He added that the Foreign Secretary was forced to shut down his Twitter account due to widespread abuse, yet the government has not stepped forward to defend him. Now, the government is planning to contest the elections on the basis of 'Operation Sindoor', turning it into a mere election campaign gimmick. This is a mockery of national security and raises serious concerns for the country. The government must address these questions by convening a special session of Parliament.

Read more: Month After Deadly Pahalgam Attack, Terrorists In Woods Continue To Elude Security Forces