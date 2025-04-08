Dilsukhnagar Bomb Blasts Case: Telangana HC Upholds NIA Court's Death Sentence To 5 Convicts

Hyderabad: In a key development in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar bomb blasts case, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday upheld the 2016 verdict by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentencing five of the convicts to death.

The High Court dismissed the convicts' appeals seeking to quash the verdict. On February 21, 2013, twin explosions at the bustling Dilsukhnagar bus stop and Mirchi Point in Hyderabad claimed 18 lives and left 131 people injured.

The NIA court had earlier sentenced five of the accused to death on December 13, 2016. Those sentenced include Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, Zia Ur Rehman alias Waghas alias Nabeel Ahmed, Mohammed Tahseen Akhtar alias Hasan alias Monu, Yasin Bhatkal alias Shahrukh, Ajaz Sheikh alias Samar Armaan Tunde alias Sagar alias Aijaz Syed Sheikh, The prime accused, Mohammed Riyaz alias Riyaz Bhatkal, remains absconding.

Following the death sentences, the NIA court referred the case to the High Court for mandatory confirmation. Simultaneously, all five convicts filed appeals challenging the lower court's verdict.

A division bench comprising Justice K. Laxman and Justice P. Sree Sudha conducted an exhaustive 45-day hearing on these appeals before reserving its judgment for today.

Details of the case

On February 21, 2013, at around 7 pm, two consecutive bomb explosions took place at Dilsukhnagar market in Hyderabad, resulting in the death of 18 persons, including one unborn child in the mother's womb, and injuries to 131 persons.

The first blast took place at around 7 pm near 107 Bus Stop at Dilsukhnagar, in the limits of Malakpet Police Station of Hyderabad city. The second blast took place after a few seconds, near the A-1 Mirchi Centre shop at Dilsukhnagar, in the limits of Saroornagar Police Station of Cyberabad City.

The Home Ministry transferred the twin blasts case to NIA. The agency, during of investigation, arrested two senior operatives of Indian Mujahideen (IM) Ahmed Siddibappa Zaraar alias Yaseen Bhatkal and Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, from Indo-Nepal border in August 2013.

As per NIA, during the examination, both of them confessed to their involvement in the crime. "Later on, two other accused Tehseen Akhtar of Bihar and Zia ur Rehman @ Waqas, a Pak national, were arrested by Delhi police in Rajasthan on 22nd March 2014 and were arrested for their involvement in the case by NIA in May 2014. One accused Aizaz Sheikh of Pune was also arrested for his involvement in the terrorist conspiracy of the crime," the NIA said in its statement in December 2016.

The agency also established the role of a key founding member of IM, Mohammad Riyaz @ Riyaz Bhatkal, hailing from Bhatkal, Karnataka. The NIA then said they suspected him to be in hiding in Pakistan.

He (Riyaz) was the "key planning and guiding force behind the blasts and he was arraigned as an accused in the crime". "He is absconding and NIA has issued an Interpol Red Corner Notice for his arrest," the agency said in its statement in 2016.