Dilsukhnagar Blasts: SC Puts On Hold Execution Of Indian Mujahideen Operative

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold the execution of an alleged Indian Mujahideen operative who was sentenced to death in connection with the 2013 Dilsukhnagar blasts, which left 18 dead and 131 injured.

On the eve of February 21, 2013, two powerful explosions took place in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar, a crowded shopping area. The first blast took place at a bus stop and another near an eatery in Dilsukhnagar.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria. The bench passed the order on a plea filed by convict Asadullah Akhtar. “There shall be a stay of execution of the death sentence of the appellant. Registry to requisition original records from the trial court and the high court and share soft copy of the translated records with the counsel for the parties”, said the bench.

Akhtar, lodged in a Delhi jail, had challenged the April verdict of the Telangana High Court. The high court had upheld the death penalty to five operatives of banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, including its co-founder Yasin Bhatkal, in the case.

The bench said, “The respondent-State (NCT of Delhi) shall place before this court the report(s) of all the probation officers relating to the appellant within a period of eight weeks”.

The bench said the Superintendent of Prison of the concerned prison, shall submit a report with regard to the nature of work which has been performed by the appellant while in jail and a report with regard to the conduct and behaviour of the appellant while in jail, within a period of eight weeks.