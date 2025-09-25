Dilsukhnagar Blasts: SC Puts On Hold Execution Of Indian Mujahideen Operative
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 25, 2025 at 9:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold the execution of an alleged Indian Mujahideen operative who was sentenced to death in connection with the 2013 Dilsukhnagar blasts, which left 18 dead and 131 injured.
On the eve of February 21, 2013, two powerful explosions took place in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar, a crowded shopping area. The first blast took place at a bus stop and another near an eatery in Dilsukhnagar.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria. The bench passed the order on a plea filed by convict Asadullah Akhtar. “There shall be a stay of execution of the death sentence of the appellant. Registry to requisition original records from the trial court and the high court and share soft copy of the translated records with the counsel for the parties”, said the bench.
Akhtar, lodged in a Delhi jail, had challenged the April verdict of the Telangana High Court. The high court had upheld the death penalty to five operatives of banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, including its co-founder Yasin Bhatkal, in the case.
The bench said, “The respondent-State (NCT of Delhi) shall place before this court the report(s) of all the probation officers relating to the appellant within a period of eight weeks”.
The bench said the Superintendent of Prison of the concerned prison, shall submit a report with regard to the nature of work which has been performed by the appellant while in jail and a report with regard to the conduct and behaviour of the appellant while in jail, within a period of eight weeks.
The bench said the Superintendent of Prison of the concerned jail, shall also get the psychological evaluation of the appellant from the government medical hospital. “The report of the evaluation shall be submitted to this court through the standing counsel for the state (NCT of Delhi) within a period of eight weeks”, said the bench.
The bench directed its registry to transmit a copy of this order to the standing counsel for the state NCT of Delhi, who shall, in turn, ensure that the order is communicated to the relevant authorities for compliance, and the registry shall, in addition, send a due intimation to all the concerned authorities immediately for compliance.
“All the reports shall be duly compiled and placed before this court on the next date of hearing. Counsel for the appellant is directed to cure the defects as pointed out by the registry within two weeks. List the appeals after twelve weeks along with the report(s)”, said the bench.
The high court verdict observed that the witness testimonies had been properly examined by the trial court, which "recorded sound and tenable reasons” to award the punishment to the convicts.
The NIA court in December 2016, had convicted the five accused Mohd Ahmed Sidibapa alias Yasin Bhatkal, Pakistani national Zia-ur-Rahman alias Waqas, Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, Tahaseen Akhtar alias Monu and Ajaz Shaikh.
Two separate FIRs were registered at different police stations at that time. On March 14, 2013, the NIA took over the investigation into both cases.
