Diljeet Dosanjh, Coldplay Concerts Illegal Ticket Sales: ED Conducts Raids In Five States

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple states in connection with the alleged illegal sale of tickets of Coldplay and Diljeet Dosanjh’s Dilluminati concerts, the probe agency official said on Saturday.

According to the Enforcement Directorate statement, the ED, New Delhi, conducted searches on October 25 in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Bengaluru in connection with the illegal sale of tickets to Coldplay and Diljeet Dosanjh’s Dilluminati concerts. During the search operations, several incriminating materials such as mobile phones, laptops and SIM cards used in the scam were recovered and seized.

The ED officials in their statement claimed that Diljeet Dosanjh's "Dilluminati" and Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" have generated immense excitement, leading official ticketing partners to report that tickets sold out in just minutes on their platforms, which ultimately led to black-marketing of tickets at exorbitant prices.

Following the rapid sellout, numerous reports have emerged of individuals being deceived and cheated through fraudulent ticket sales. Many fans have discovered that they were sold alleged fake tickets or charged exorbitant prices for legitimate ones.

In response to these alarming incidents, the ticketing partner lodged complaints against several suspects believed to be exploiting concertgoers. Based on the complaints, the police registered FIRs alleging that these individuals have engaged in selling counterfeit tickets and drastically inflating prices, taking advantage of the high demand for these coveted concerts.

Multiple FIRs have been registered in various states across the country, including an FIR filed by Bookmyshow against several suspects believed to be exploiting concertgoers. The FIR alleges that these individuals have engaged in selling counterfeit tickets and drastically inflating prices, taking advantage of the high demand for these coveted concerts, the ED said.

The ED has initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and conducted searches at multiple locations in five states, including Delhi and Mumbai at more than 13 locations under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) where several incriminating materials such as mobile phones, laptops and SIM cards used in the scam. This action was aimed to investigate the illegal ticket sales and the financial networks supporting these scams and to trace the proceeds of crime generated from such illegal activities, it said.

Searches conducted by ED revealed multiple individuals known for providing such tickets through social media platforms, ED added.