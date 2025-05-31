Dil Mange More Magic of Chambal Ghutma Aloo Served During Religious Congregations

Gwalior: While International Potato Day was being celebrated all over the world with various recipes involving the tuber that originated from Peru, how can one leave out the delicious Ghutma Aloo from Chambal?

The craze for Ghutma Aloo ki Sabzi in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh makes it a staple on any menu: whether at a wedding ceremony, a feast or a banquet.

Every Bhandara or community feast at a religious programme serves prasad, in which Ghutma Aloo ki Sabzi with puri is the main attraction.

But the recently concluded Bhagwat Katha at Bhumiya Sarkar Temple in the Mahgaon area of Bhind was one of its kind. Prasada – Ghutma ki sabzi was prepared for a whopping 80,000 to 100,000 devotees twice a day.

The crowd used to be around 30,000 to 40,000 some years back but it has become a craze for thousands to turn up, offer pujas and relish Ghutma aloo ki sabzi along with other accompaniments.

The Sabzi is prepared from 50 to 60 quintals of potatoes at a time, and served puris, boondi, Malpua and Kheer. No onion, garlic, or even cooking oil is used, but the result is still finger-licking good.



Slow cooking makes the taste:

When we asked a confectioner who prepares Ghutma Aloo, how this potato curry becomes so tasty, the confectioner said that the whole game is the time of cooking—four to five hours. The taste also depends on the spices.



According to a confectioner, “After the potatoes are washed, they are boiled in an iron pan for about three hours. While the potatoes are boiling, we add khandu [sticks of the pigeon pea crop]. This infuses the potatoes with the taste of khandu. The potato peels also add to the taste, as they are not peeled.”



When the potatoes are fully cooked, the cook adds turmeric, red chilli powder, ground coriander paste and salt. After this, the vegetable is left to cook. This dish is ready in about four to five hours. Since the potatoes are stirred during cooking, many of them melt into the gravy, making it thicker and more flavorful. The longer it is cooked, the tastier it becomes. Garam masala is not added separately in the traditional Ghutma potatoes.



The potato varieties used are the Aloo-3797, a sugar-free variety also known as the Chipsona, and the Nath.

JBC loader backhoes are used to prepare Ghutma:



In Chambal, JCB tractor loader backhoes are often used to prepare Ghutma aloo sabzi if the number of people to be fed is very large. A backhoe loader can pick up 1,000-9,000 kg, depending on the model.

The kitchens use cauldrons that can hold up to 20 quintals (2,000 kg) of potatoes. The daily requirement is up to 60 quintals. The bhandaras often serve prasad to up to 100,000 devotees a day. Everyone’s eyes are on the Ghutma aloo in the prasad.

The bigger the bhandara, the harder the task is to make it. There is a saying in Chambal that whoever eats Chambal's Ghutma aloo sabzi once, has to come back again and again.