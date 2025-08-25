ETV Bharat / bharat

Dignity in Death, The Lifelong Mission of The Delhi 'Ambulance Man' Jitender Singh Shunty

Pune: Jitendra Singh Shunty, a Padma Shri awardee from Delhi, was recently in Pune for a program hosted by Disha Parivar, where he shared his inspirational 30-year journey as a social worker.

“I am saddened by the fact that a person may be well placed, a person may work hard and earn big, a person may be a householder…. but I feel very sad that he might die as an orphan, deserted and unattended by anyone,” said Shunty.

He continued: “Those who are working with me today are real-life warriors; they take care that the dead are treated with dignity in their final journey.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, volunteers of his Sewa Dal served as "warriors," cremating thousands of bodies when even relatives abandoned their near and dear ones.

Tragically, some of his volunteers also died from the virus.

His selfless service, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, earned him the prestigious Padma Shri award.

It was in 1996, while arranging the last rites for his son, Shunty witnessed a father unable to afford his son's funeral. His journey as a social worker began with the personal tragedy of his son, which instilled in him a determination to work for humanity.

The sight of a boy carrying his mother's body on a handcart had prompted Shunty to sell his car and use the funds as the corpus to buy an ambulance. Today, his organisation operates 32 free ambulances in Delhi to serve the poor.

This moved him to start the work of cremating the unclaimed dead, which evolved into his lifelong mission.

Shunty was elected as a member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly from Shahdara constituency as a Bharatiya Janata Party nominee in 2013.

He founded the charity, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, to serve the community.