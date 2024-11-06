ETV Bharat / bharat

Digitisation Of Land Records Underway For Transparency, Better Management

New Delhi: In a bid to address the long-pending challenges related to complex paperwork and disputes, the Ministry of Rural Development is undergoing digitisation of land records that will help in better management in the rural areas.

According to the Ministry of Rural Development officials, this initiative will bring a major transformation for managing land records that will provide transparency and efficiency in land administration.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently highlighted its importance for addressing long-standing challenges related to complex paperwork and disputes.

As per the Ministry data, around 95 percent of land records have been computerised, covering over 6.26 lakh villages. Digitisation of cadastral maps has reached 68.02 percent at national level. Additionally, 87 percent of Sub-Registrar Offices have been integrated with land records. The government extended Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme until 2025-26, adding new features such as Aadhaar-based integration with land records and computerization of revenue courts.

Digitisation of Land Records:

It needs to keep actual data for land management for addressing various issues such as disputes, land frauds and inefficient manual processes. After transforming it into digital form, the land information will be easily accessible online which will provide transparency to deal with encroachment issues.