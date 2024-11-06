Digitisation Of Land Records Underway For Transparency, Better Management

New Delhi: In a bid to address the long-pending challenges related to complex paperwork and disputes, the Ministry of Rural Development is undergoing digitisation of land records that will help in better management in the rural areas.
According to the Ministry of Rural Development officials, this initiative will bring a major transformation for managing land records that will provide transparency and efficiency in land administration.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently highlighted its importance for addressing long-standing challenges related to complex paperwork and disputes.
As per the Ministry data, around 95 percent of land records have been computerised, covering over 6.26 lakh villages. Digitisation of cadastral maps has reached 68.02 percent at national level. Additionally, 87 percent of Sub-Registrar Offices have been integrated with land records. The government extended Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme until 2025-26, adding new features such as Aadhaar-based integration with land records and computerization of revenue courts.
Digitisation of Land Records:
It needs to keep actual data for land management for addressing various issues such as disputes, land frauds and inefficient manual processes. After transforming it into digital form, the land information will be easily accessible online which will provide transparency to deal with encroachment issues.
Modernisation Program:
The digitisation of land records program which was previously known as the National Land Record Modernization Programme was restricted as a Central Sector Scheme in April 2016, with full funding from the Central government. Now, the aim of this system is to provide real-time land information, optimize land use, benefit land owners, potential buyers, and reduce land disputes, the Ministry said.
Unique Land Parcel Identification Number:
The e-ULPIN provides a 14-digit code for each land parcel based on its geo-coordinates. It helps better land record management and resolve property disputes in 29 States and Union Territories.
National Generic Document Registration System:
NGDRS provides a uniform process for deed or document registration across the country, allowing online entry, payments, appointments, and document searches. So far, 18 States/UTs have adopted it, and 12 others share data with the national portal, as per ministry information.
