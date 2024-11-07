Digital Way To Submit Life Certificates For Pensioners

New Delhi: To receive a pension without any obstacles, the retired persons submit life certificates every year following which the Ministry of Railways has urged to use an upgraded version for submitting Digital Life Certificates across the zones.
As per government norms, pensioners have to submit their life certificates to get pensions without interruption. This time the railway has upgraded its existing system of submitting Life Certificates by introducing Face Authentication Technology for submitting Digital Life Certificates. This technology will help lakhs of retired employees, those who live in remote village areas, to submit from home which will save them to travel long distances to reach Banks, Post Offices or other designated places.
According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, campaign 3.0, scheduled till November 30 this year, will cover 800 locations nationwide. Key partners include the Banks, India Post Payments Bank, Pensioners' Associations, UIDAI, MeitY, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Railways and DoT.
The awareness will be done across cities to help pensioners with digital submissions and special arrangements are made for super senior or disabled pensioners, including home visits. The objective of the program is to ensure even remote or limited-mobility pensioners benefit from this streamlined, accessible system.
Discussing implementation, A Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway said, “In this connection, a meeting was conducted with Banks and Pensioners Associations. Letters have been addressed to Banks and Post offices to promote the submission of Digital Life Certificates by Pensioners duly earmarking some staff with Android Phones to facilitate pensioners to submit DLCs.”
Sridhar pointed out that for submission of DLCs, pensioners need not visit any bank, post office, Mee-Seva, and internet centres. It can be done from their homes with an Android Cell Phone conveniently. It saves time and eliminates the need to visit personally. Earlier, they had to submit an Aadhar-based system for a life certificate.
Describing the upgraded system, Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railways told ETV Bharat, “Under this system, retired persons will now be able to submit the life certificate given every year from home. With the help of an App which will scan the face of the pensioner through Face Authentication Technology, a life certificate can be issued.” This facility will be provided in 800 cities through a nationwide Digital Life Certificate.
“Online Life Certificate submission system was launched three years ago but a large chunk of pensioners don’t avail of its facility whether they are not aware about it or cumbersome process but now it has been made pensioners friendly to use. In fact, the system has also been upgraded by Face Authentication Technology. This technology is based on Aadhaar using Android-based smartphones,” A senior railway official told ETV Bharat.
Facilities:
This facility will be provided in 800 cities through Nationwide Digital Life Certificates who receive their pension payments from Banks, Post offices and other places.
Benefits for retired persons:
The pensioners are now able to submit their Life Certificates from home with an Android Cell Phone conveniently which will save their valuable time to travel from remote areas and villages to reach concerned payment places.
Better security option:
This system provides better security during digital submission as DLC through Face Authentication Technology is based on Aadhar using Android-based smartphone authentication adds a layer of security to the process, reducing the risk of fraudulent claims.
How to use it:
The pensioner or family pensioner needs to go to the Google Play Store and search for the Aadhaar Face RD (Early Access) Application by UIDAI with the latest version (presently 0.7.43). After successfully installing the Aadhaar Face RD App on the device, it will appear in the Settings under App Manager or App Info. This application is used for the background process of the Jeevan Pramaan Application, so it is mandatory to install it. Once the Aadhaar Face RD App is installed, the user needs to download another application called Jeevan Pramaan from the Google Play Store with version 3.6.3, the railway official informed.