ETV Bharat / bharat

AI-Generated Child Pornography A Growing Threat: SC Lawyer Bhuvan Ribhu Calls For Stricter Social Media Norms

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is as much bane as boon. In the growing digital era where advent of AI technology was seen as a revolution, tackling its misuse came along as a bigger concern. Supreme Court lawyer and ‘Just Rights for Children’ founder Bhuvan Ribhu corroborated this when he cited that the misuse of AI to create child pornography has become a global challenge, giving rise to an illicit industry worth thousands of crores.

Bhuvan Ribhu, son of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi, has been vigorously fighting against sexual crimes against children and women while playing an active key role in shaping policies to curb these offenses.

Addressing 'Shield-2025', a two-day conference organised by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau at HICC in Hyderabad, Ribhu highlighted the urgent measures needed to combat digital and physical exploitation of children. "Social media platforms must be held accountable for the increasing number of digital crimes," he added.

From Acid Attacks To Digital Crimes Now

Digital platforms are now being misused to blackmail, harass, and exploit women and children, similar to how acid was once used to intimidate victims. Social media platforms have strict accountability measures in the US but act irresponsibly in India, Ribhu commented.

The Supreme Court has ruled that social media must take responsibility for digital crimes, cooperate in investigations, and report offenses, but these companies continue to ignore court directives, Ribhu noted.

AI-Generated Child Pornography: A New Global Menace

The lawyer explained how organised criminal groups are creating and distributing AI-generated child pornography, while simultaneously ensuring that enforcement becomes difficult. "Those who watch and share such content must also be held accountable under the law. Stronger international laws and cross-border cooperation are needed to exchange intelligence and crack down on offenders," he said.

Challenges In Digital Crime Investigation