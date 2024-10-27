ETV Bharat / bharat

Digital Arrest 'Mastermind' Caught In UP, Says Uttarakhand Police; 'Was Linked To Rs 6 Crore Online Fraud'

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have arrested the mastermind of the digital house arrest scam running across India from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

He was involved in multiple duping cases, including the defrauding of a resident of Dehradun of Rs 3 crore by digitally arresting him through online means.

The gang had kept the victim under digital arrest for 48 hours through video calls and voice calls on WhatsApp by posing as the officers of Greater Mumbai Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

How Fraudsters Trapped Victim

On August 12, a Rajpur resident complained to the Cyber Police Station Dehradun that on May 20, he received a call on his mobile number from someone posing as a FedEx Courier executive informing him that his parcel had been seized by the narcotics department at Mumbai Airport.

The caller informed him that the shipment had some objectionable items, such as five to six passports and drugs, while it also had his Aadhaar number, cellphone number, and some of his personal information, which scared the victim.

As the caller mentioned the possible legal action, the victim claimed to have lost his ability to comprehend and understand. The fraudster informed him that they would try to help him out of this by approaching their seniors. Subsequently, they made video and audio calls over WhatsApp and instructed him that he should not talk to anybody except the callers or leave the house without their consent.

Accused Mastermind Of Digital Arrest Gang In Police Custody (ETV Bharat)

From May 20 to the next day, the scam kept him linked via WhatsApp videos and phone conversations, frightening him with various stories.