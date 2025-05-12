Digital Arrest: 2 Held From Gujarat For Robbing Rs 82 Lakh From 3 Elderly People Of Uttarakhand

Almora: Incidents of cyber fraud are not stopping in Uttarakhand with people becoming victims on a daily basis. In Almora, the police arrested the accused from Morvi Rajkot in Gujarat for digitally arresting and robbing two elderly siblings. The accused duped the siblings of more than Rs 75 lakh by digitally arresting them for 16 days.

On April 15, Purna Chandra Joshi and his sister Bhagwati Pandey complained to the police that they were cheated after being digitally arrested. In the complaint, they said that an unknown person made a video call on their mobile, kept them under digital arrest from March 23 to April 7 and cheated them of a total of 75,73,000. After receiving the complaint in the case, an FIR was registered against unknown persons in Almora Kotwali police station. SSP Devendra Pincha formed a police team and gave instructions to arrest the cyber fraudsters soon.

Surveillance: After which the police started investigating the case. SSI Ajendra Prasad scanned the bank accounts of complainants Purna Chandra and Bhagwati Pandey, from which money was transferred. After this a police team was formed. The police started searching for the accused with the help of surveillance. On May 9, an accused Juneja Dilawar was arrested from Morvi Rajkot, Gujarat.

"There were two cases of digital arrest, the accused in both the cases have been arrested. If someone contacts you on a video call pretending to be a police officer or a judge and asks for money, then he may be a fraud. If you get such a call, immediately inform the police who will help you. Be alert in such cases," said Devendra Pincha, Almora SSP.

How brother and sister were duped: On March 23, an unknown person made a video call to Purna Chandra Joshi and his sister Bhagwati. The fraudsters, posing as police officers, told the brother and sister that their IDs were linked to a gang that kidnaps children. The fraudsters also threatened to arrest them and said that their role was suspicious, which scared the two.

The fraudsters asked the victims to check their accounts and transfer the money deposited in their accounts to the accounts mentioned by them. They were also threatened not to talk to anyone during this period and were told that their money would be returned if the investigation was found to be correct. The fraudsters made digital arrests from 23 March to 7 April and transferred the money to their accounts on 8 different dates. After realizing that they had been cheated, both of them approached the police.

Second case of cyber fraud: In another case, on 21 February, in Lamgara police station, Jeevan Singh Mehta, a resident of Lamgara Bargla, was digitally arrested for 5 days and swindled more than Rs 7 lakh. Unknown fraudsters made a video call posing as CBI officers and digitally arrested the elderly man and swindled Rs 7,20,000 from him by threatening to implicated him in a money laundering case. After which the police arrested two accused from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

During interrogation of the accused, information about other members of the gang was obtained, after which the police arrested another accused Mandalia Nishit from Jamnagar Gujarat.