Digital Arrest Victim Gets Rs 36 Lakh Refunded in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 71-year-old male retired government employee in Hyderabad complained to the police that he was cheated by cyber fraudsters under the pretext of FedEx couriers.

They managed to convince him to transfer ₹43,00,000 to bank accounts provided by them. The Cyber Crime Unit, Hyderabad, registered a case and initiated an investigation. Inspector K. Madhusudan Rao, along with SI Mahipal, SI Venkatesh HC Maheshwar Reddy, and PC Venkatesh worked diligently to issue notices to the bank officials, followed up with them to freeze the fraudulent amount, and guided the complainant in filing a petition in court for the refund of the frozen funds.

Consequently, Rs. 36,50,000 was successfully refunded through a demand draft to the victim. Based on the refund orders passed by XII ACMM Court Magistrate Anusha and the team effort of the cybercrime teams, the respective banks refunded the amount to the victim's accounts.

Public Advisory: Don't panic if you receive any threatening video calls claiming to be from CBI, RBI, ED, Customs, judges, cyber crime police, Narcotics, FedEx, BSNL, TRAI, etc. No government agency or law enforcement officials will make such Skype calls and demand money in any case. There is no digital arrest and online inquiry in the system.

There is a possibility to get refund of at least part of the lost and PUT ON HOLD amount, if it is reported immediately. Victims of such Cyber frauds can report immediately on the helpline number 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.