'Digital Arrest' Cyber Scam: Two Men Arrested for Defrauding Kochi Homemaker of Rs 4.12 Crore

Ernakulam: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly defrauding a homemaker in Kochi of Rs 4.12 crore through a 'digital arrest' cyber scam, the police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Mohammed Muhasil (22) and Mishab KP (21), both from Areekode in Malappuram district, who impersonated Delhi Police officers to carry out the fraud, the police added.

They contacted the victim Betty Joseph, a native of Vazhakala, claiming that a fraudulent bank account had been created using her Aadhaar card. The terrified homemaker was falsely informed that she had been "digitally arrested" and was instructed to transfer Rs 4.12 crore to an account provided by the scammers to "verify" whether the funds were obtained fraudulently, the police said.

The money was transferred in seven instalments between October 16 and 24. They had assured that the money would be returned to the account. However, when the money was not received, Betty lodged a complaint with the police. The accused were arrested during the subsequent investigation.

The case, initially registered at Thrikkakara Police Station, was later transferred to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Murali MK, under the instructions of Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya. A special investigation team was formed to trace the culprits, the police said.