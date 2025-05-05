'Dham' Signage Vanishes From Digha Temple Premises: Jagannath Sena Welcomes 'Mamata's Decision', Odisha Law Minister Responds

Puri: Following strong protests from devotees of Mahaprabhu Jagannath in Odisha and across the country, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly removed the 'controversial' signage at the newly-inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha mentioning the shrine as 'Jagannath Dham'.

Controversy erupted on April 29, 2025, after Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Digha Jagannath temple named as 'Jagannath Dham', a reference traditionally reserved for Lord Jagannath's holy abode in Odisha's Puri. The Puri Jagannath temple or the Srimandir is one of the revered Char Dhams, the other three being Badrinath, Rameswaram, and Dwarka, all established by Jagatguru Shankaracharya.

Banerjee's move was met with strong opposition not just from Puri Srimandir servitors but all Jagannath devotees. Such was the outrage that people in Odisha demanded a ban on Bengal tourists visiting the state.

Amid the controversy, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We respect Puri temple and Jagannath Dham. Just like Maa Kali temples, Shiv mandir and Gurdwaras are found across India, temples exist in many places. Why so much anger over this?"

Meanwhile, it was seen that the signage outside Digha's Jagannath temple has been removed. Priyadarshan Patnaik, convenor of socio-cultural outfit Jagannath Sena in Puri, called it a victory of 4.5 crore Odia people.

Patnaik stated, "We want to tell Mamata Banerjee that this is not just about anger; this is about the identity of Odia people. This is about Odia Asmita (self-respect). Whatever is wrong should be opposed. There cannot be two Jagannath Dhams. This is a matter of pride for all of us. Jagannath devotees from Odisha and even Bengal strongly opposed CM Banerjee's move. Finally, she had to bow to the pressure and remove the name of Digha temple as Jagannath Dham."

On the other hand, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has sought an investigation into the construction of the Jagannath temple in Digha to ascertain if the shrine was built as per the traditional norms. The Minister assured that the state government will issue guidelines to all Jagannath temples to maintain the sanctity of the Puri Dham.

"The word 'Dham' will only be used for the four sacred Dhams. We have already communicated this to the West Bengal government. If they fail to comply, legal action will be taken," Harichandan made it clear.