Differently-Abled Farmer Fetches Lakhs From Lemon Yield In Drought-Prone Beed

Shashikant Ganesh Ingole said farmers need to apply intelligence and seek guidance from the agriculture department for different techniques to avoid flowering in the monsoon.

The lemon orchard of Shashikant Ganesh Ingole in Maharashtra's Beed.
The lemon orchard of Shashikant Ganesh Ingole in Maharashtra's Beed.
Published : June 23, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST

Beed: A differently-abled farmer from Beed, the drought-prone district of Maharashtra, has successfully experimented with lemon in his field, with 666 trees fetching an unbelievable annual yield of lakhs.

ETV Bharat heard about the indomitable spirit of Shashikant Ganesh Ingole. "I am a differently-abled farmer. My wife and parents immensely helped me in cultivation. In any cultivation, the farmer should use intelligence for a higher yield. I used the technique to produce lemons during the summer by applying urea on the lemon flowers that bloom in June and July. The same process has to be repeated in January and February. We have also noticed that lemon production is higher in the monsoon. To avoid this and get a higher yield in summer, different technologies need to be harnessed," he said.

"I followed the instructions of the agriculture department officials to boost the summer yield. The lemon trees are five years old, and I fetched Rs 30 lakh from the produce. I have 666 trees, and this year I expect the produce to exceed Rs 40 lakh. I am using a large amount of synthetic fertiliser in my orchard. Shunning the use of chemical fertiliser has immensely improved the plant health and the produce," he added.

Ingole also availed the benefits of various government schemes for his orchard. "We have implemented the employment guarantee scheme of the agriculture department, as well as the Bhausaheb Fundkar Fruit Garden Scheme in the orchard. These schemes are supporting farmers a lot. Since Beed is close to the city, there is a huge demand for lemons. The crops have been planted on five hectares in the Beed Agricultural Board. Many farmers from the area come to see the orchard to learn the nitty-gritty of lemon farming," Ingole said.

