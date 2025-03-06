Diet Delight For Devotees As Tirumala Introduces Masala Vada In Anna Prasadam Menu

Tirumala: Following the approval of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has added popular south Indian snack 'Masala Vada' to its Anna Prasadam menu at the Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Bhavan here.

The new menu was launched by TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer Shyamalarao and Additional EO Venkaiah Chaudhary on Thursday. The Chairman served Vadas to the devotees as the latter relished the delicious addition.

Speaking on the occasion, the BR Naidu said that after taking over as TTD Chairman, he thought of making an addition to the Anna Prasadam Menu. The TTD body discussed the idea with the chief minister, who immediately gave an approval, along with recommending a few suggestions. With CM's consent, we have introduced Masala Vada from today, the TTD Chairman said.

"With CM Naidu’s approval, 35000 vadas will be served to devotees and pilgrims daily at Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Bhavan from 10:30 AM to 4 PM," stated TTD EO Shyamalarao.

"Lakhs of devotees visit the temple for darshan of Ventakeswara Swamy. They take Anna Prasadam, in morning and evening. Previously, we received lot of complaints on the quality of Anna Prasadam. Consequently, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed to ensure that highest priority should be given to the quality of Anna Prasadam. Accordingly, we have implemented a number of steps to improve the quality, including monitoring the quality of ingredients which are procured. We streamlined all the procurement systems in place," he said.

"The menu had seven items. As per the direction of CM, one more item - Masala Vada - has been added. TTD board has taken a resolution in this regard. Today, we started distribution of Masala Vada to the devotees and pilgrims. In the first day, we served 35,000 Vadas. Gradually, we will increase the number to ensure every devotee having Anna Prasadam gets Vada as well," added Shyamalarao.