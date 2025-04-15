Diesel Prices, Toll Hikes Spark Indefinite Statewide Lorry Strike in Karnataka, Essential Supplies Hit

Bengaluru: An indefinite strike by lorry owners in Karnataka began at midnight on April 14, bringing the movement of around six lakh trucks to a halt. The protest, called by the State Lorry Owners’ Association, is impacting the supply of essential commodities, including construction materials, fuel, and food grains.

The association is demanding a rollback of recent diesel price hikes, a reduction in road toll fees, and an end to alleged harassment by RTO officials. "We had given the government until April 14 to respond to our demands, but there was no action. So, we are left with no choice but to go on strike," said Shanmugappa, President of the Karnataka Lorry Owners' Association.

Starting today, the transport of items such as stone aggregates, sand, fuel, LPG cylinders, and food grains is disrupted. Trucks carrying milk, medicines, cooking gas for home use, ambulances, and fire services are exempt from the strike. Airport and app-based taxi services like Ola and Uber are operating normally, though some local taxi drivers have expressed support for the strike.

A parked truck in Bengaluru as the lorry strike started in Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

The Lorry Owners have come out with their key demands, including rollback of recent diesel price hikes, elimination of toll collection, removal of RTO border check-posts, reduction in Fitness Certificate (FC) fees and lifting of restrictions on goods transport vehicles.

Due to the lorry strike, there is a huge impact on daily life. The public is facing shortages of vegetables, fruits, and fuel in some areas. There are also concerns over delays in LPG delivery and ration supply to government depots.

Lorry drivers are speaking out. "Our situation is like a child suffering due to a fight between parents," said Kumar, a lorry driver from Bengaluru." "Both state and central governments are ignoring our plight. We support the strike completely and will not run our trucks until our issues are addressed," added Kumar.

The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka Government is yet to respond to the ongoing indefinite strike by the Lorry Owners Association. Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has called for an emergency meeting today and plans to hold talks with the lorry owners. Officials suggest that some of the demands may be addressed in an effort to end the strike swiftly. It is yet to be seen what would be the outcome of the emergency meeting called by the Minister concerned.

Whether the strike will end soon or continue remains uncertain. If prolonged, prices of essential goods could rise due to disruptions in the supply chain. The Lorry Owners’ Association has also hinted at a nationwide two-day protest on April 27 and 28 if their demands are not met.