Didi Prompts Massive Rejig In West Bengal Police

Kolkata: After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hinted at a rejig in the intelligence department, a plethora of changes have been brought in the CID of West Bengal Police. It is learnt that the CID chief has already been removed.

According to sources in the state secretariat, Nabanna, not only the intelligence chief but many other posts in the department have been reshuffled. Earlier, IPS Muralidhar Sharma, who was in charge of the Kolkata police intelligence chief, was transferred.

In a notification from Nabanna on Wednesday, ADG CID R Rajasekharan has also been removed and made ADG (Training), a comparatively less important post. Earlier, senior IPS Damayanti Sen was helming the post. Sen has been brought in as ADG (Policy). Along with the CID, several changes have been made in the state police. IPS R Shivakumar, who was ADG (Policy), has been made ADG (Enforcement Branch). IPS Rajiv Mishra, who was ADG (Enforcement Branch), has been transferred as ADG (Mobile Coordinator).

The IPS community claims that an IPS of the ADG rank who will coordinate with Rajeev Kumar, the incumbent DG of the state police, and hold the reins of the state police firmly in his hand is being considered as the next CID brass, though no name has come up yet.

A section of IPS officers claim anger has been simmering among a section of officers within the state police for a long time. Due to this, there have been allegations of stalling multiple investigation processes for many days.

When the intelligence department failed to probe a case of sleeper cells active in the state, a central investigative agency like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had to intervene with special permission from the court, raising questions on the efficacy of CID.

Also, due to negligence in the police investigation, the central sleuths have succeeded in investigating the incident on the order of the court. There are also many such telltale signs in the state.

Despite being warned by Banerjee, illegal firearms are still being recovered across the state aside from coal smuggling which continues unabated. Even potatoes, a daily staple, are being smuggled to other states.