Didi, Nomenclator Of INDIA Bloc, Not Happy With Its Functioning

Kolkata: The nomenclature of the INDIA Bloc was her brainchild and if needed, she can run the alliance even sitting in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in an interview with a TV channel.

It's clear from the statement that the recent progress of the alliance is not what she had expected. She also stressed the importance of maintaining a harmonious relationship with the regional parties and how she is handling that.

"I created the INDIA Bloc. But why can't the allies unite? What can I do if they fail to pose a united face? I don't lead the alliance and those who do must ponder over this. However, all national and regional parties are in touch with me and I try to maintain the same," Banerjee said.

Her statement reflected that many of the allies don't like her. "If you are disliked by someone, anything good about you will also be overlooked. Many don't like me. If I get to lead the alliance, though I don't intend to, I will never leave the soil of Bengal. I was born on this soil and wish to breathe my last here. I can't share my love for Bengal with anyone. But what I think is, it is possible to run the alliance from Bengal," she said.

The decimation of the bloc in the recent assembly elections in Maharashtra had sparked rumours about Benerjee's growing void with the alliance especially when her party, the Trinamool Congress, was keeping the relationship with the Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party (SP) at individual level in the backdrop of the ongoing Winter Session in parliament. Some even started asking, "Has there a crack developed in the TMC-Congress relationship?". Banerjee's remarks made it clear that she is not happy with how the alliance leadership is stewarding it.

"BJP only does divisive politics and creates communal rift. Many are responsible for the defeat in Maharashtra. The cross-voting is one of the reasons to be blamed. But without the majority, the BJP is dangling from a thread, piggybacking the breakaway factions of two parties. I have serious doubt how long will they be able to run the government in such a Chimeric situation," she said.