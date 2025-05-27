ETV Bharat / bharat

Did You Know? Two Armymen Designed Operation Sindoor Logo

Left to right; Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Military Operations Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Maj. Gen. SS Sharda addressing a press conference in New Delhi ( File/AP )

New Delhi: The simple yet symbolic logo of India's Operation Sindoor which has captured the imagination of millions of people across the country, was designed by two Armymen.

India decimated nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir with precision strikes early on May 7 in response to the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

Shortly after, the Indian Army's social media handles carried a poignant message with a poster that has now become a defining image of Operation Sindoor.

According to the latest edition of India Army's magazine 'Baatcheet' dedicated to Operation Sindoor, the logo of the decisive military action was designed by Lt Col Harsh Gupta and Hav Surinder Singh.

In its special issue, it also shared the photographs of the two Armymen, flanked by the now famed logo, and some figures in a box, indicating the massive traction it has garnered on different social media platforms, including X and Instagram.

The opening section of the 17-page magazine carries the logo emblazoned across the page with the emblem of the India Army graced on top.

The next page recalls the Pahalgam attack that shook the nation and drew condemnation from multiple countries, heads of state and other top leaders.

"On 22 April 2025, the nation witnessed a dastardly and brutal act of violence where five terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in the name of religion. This incident occurred in the serene meadows of Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, where the tourists had gone to celebrate life with fervor. This incident fortified the resolve of our country to fight terror with punitive action," reads a text captioned 'Pahalgam'.

The text is accompanied with photographs of the aftermath of the attack, rows of coffins and of the emotional farewell at a funeral of one of the victims.

The 11th page of the magazine also carries a photograph of Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi looking at a screen grid, and mentions the timestamp - date May 7, 2025, time 0105 hrs.