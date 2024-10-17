Did NC MLA Hilal Akbar Lone Disrespect National Anthem During Omar Abdullah's Oath-Taking Ceremony In Kashmir?

Srinagar: Barely a day after the National Conference-Congress coalition took oath as the first government of Jammu and Kashmir union territory, newly elected NC legislator from Sonawari and former MP Akbar Lone's son, Hilal Akbar Lone finds himself in the soup for allegedly not standing up for the national anthem during the oath-taking ceremony.

While reports said the Jammu and Kashmir government had ordered an investigation for Lone's alleged disrespect to the national anthem, Lone cited a medical condition, which he said, forced him to remain seated.

Lone, who won from Sonawari in north Kashmir's Bandipora opposite Independent Yasir Reshi by a margin of over 13000 votes, Thursday addressed allegations of disrespecting the national anthem during the oath-taking ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at SKICC in Srinagar. Lone clarified that he had no intention of disrespecting the anthem and remained seated only due to a medical condition.

Lone, who serves as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Sonawari, explained his position, citing health reasons. "It’s not a crime to remain seated during the national anthem, as per a Supreme Court observation," Lone said. "I had no intention of insulting the anthem, and as a legislator, I would never do so. I had legitimate medical reasons—I was experiencing back pain."

The incident occurred during Omar Abdullah's swearing-in ceremony, a high-profile event attended by political leaders and dignitaries. Lone’s decision to stay seated during the national anthem drew criticism, prompting the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reportedly launch an inquiry into his actions.

Lone emphasized his commitment to the Constitution, stating, "As an MLA, I have taken an oath on the Indian Constitution, and I fully respect the national anthem. My actions were based on a medical necessity, not any form of disrespect."